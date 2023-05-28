Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford expected to stay; Anthony Martial's future in doubt, and more - May 28, 2023

Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 28) in their final Premier League game of the season. Erik ten Hag’s men will finish third in the league if they win the game regardless of other results.

Meanwhile, striker Marcus Rashford is expected to sign a new deal with the Red Devils. Elsewhere, attacker Anthony Martial’s future at the club is under doubt. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 28, 2023:

Marcus Rashford expected to stay at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is yet to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to sign a new deal with Manchester United. The English forward will enter the final year of his contract with the club this summer but hasn’t signed an extension yet. The Premier League giants are locked in negotiations to keep their prized asset at Old Trafford.

Rashford has been in blistering form for the Red Devils this season, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in 54 games across competitions. Speaking to the press, as cited by Goal, Ten Hag set an even higher target for the 25-year-old for next season.

“I expect Marcus Rashford to renew. He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen. I am happy that finally a player of Manchester United is able to score 30 goals again. But next year the numbers have to be higher,” said Ten Hag.

Rashford has improved in leaps and bounds under Ten Hag this season.

Anthony Martial's future in doubt

Anthony Martial could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons Anthony Martial's future at Old Trafford is not set in stone.

The French forward has blown hot and cold during his stay at Manchester United. The club have also struggled this season with the player’s injury woes. The Red Devils are looking to sign a new No. 9 this summer and have Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen among their targets.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that Martial’s contract situation could also affect his future at Old Trafford.

“Publicly at least, Erik ten Hag has always said that Manchester United played better when Anthony Martial is in the team. However, balance that alongside the fact they do want to bring in a number nine, then you’d have to say that there are doubts about Martial,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“The contract situation with him as well could prove decisive because he’s only got a year left after this season with the option of a further year, so effectively two years left on his contract.”

Martial scored his ninth goal of the season against Chelsea in midweek.

Wayne Rooney sends Ten Hag tactical advice for FA Cup final

Wayne Rooney wants Erik ten Hag to change his approach against Manchester City.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged Ten Hag to take a leaf out of Jose Mourinho’s book against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils face their bitter rivals next Saturday (June 3) at the Wembley for the high-profile clash. The Cityzens have been in blistering form this season and having won the Premier League are chasing a continental treble.

Ten Hag’s men have to be at their best to stop Pep Guardiola’s bandwagon. In his column for The Times, Rooney urged the Dutch manager to use counter-attacking strategy against City.

“I would set United up 4-4-2, with Martial and Rashford up top and a very solid midfield behind them: Casemiro in the middle with Christian Eriksen, or even Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes and Fred either side. I’d want to keep the distances between my eight defending players small,” wrote Rooney.

He continued:

“Everyone in football knows that if you get a good block of eight players, do it well and keep your discipline, it’s very difficult to break you down. United have had a few successes against City in recent years playing on the counterattack — often with Rashford and Martial to the fore.”

Rooney admitted that there are risks associated with his suggestion but pointed out that his former side must take the initiative against City.

“Playing my way carries risks, but I feel you have to risk it against City and ask questions that force them to do something different. Gamble and they may punish you, but if you just sit back, you’re going to get punished by them anyway — so why not take the initiative and try something?” wrote Rooney.

Manchester United have won the EFL Cup this season and will look to add another trophy to their cabinet next week.

