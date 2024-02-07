Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford on PSG's radar, Red Devils leading Gleison Bremer race, and more - February 7, 2024

Manchester United are enjoying a good run of form of late under Erik ten Hag and have won their last three games in all competitions. The Red Devils is now preparing to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (February 11) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is on Paris Saint-Germain’s wish list. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Gleison Bremer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 7, 2024.

Marcus Rashford on PSG's radar, says journalist

Marcus Rashford has admirers in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could move for Marcus Rashford this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English forward’s future at Manchester United remains up in the air following a disappointing season so far. Rashford has failed to deliver on the pitch and his season has been disrupted by off-field issues.

There have been rumours that the Red Devils could consider offloading him if the situation fails to improve by the end of the campaign. The Parisians are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old, and have previously attempted to sign him without success. Rashford could be a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to move to Real Madrid this summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs insisted that the transfer can only materialize if the Englishman shows a desire to leave Old Trafford.

“Marcus Rashford is also a historical PSG target. The club were keen prior to Rashford extending his stay at Old Trafford, but after taking meetings in Paris they felt they were being used as leverage,” wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs continued:

“Rashford is still committed to Manchester United, but a summer swoop from PSG can’t be entirely ruled out. However, Rashford would first have to indicate he has changed his stance on leaving otherwise PSG don’t want to waste time trying for a transfer without clear player buy in.”

Rashford has made 28 appearances across competitions this season, registering five goals and six assists.

Manchester United leading Gleison Bremer race

Gleison Bremer is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are the favorites to sign Gleison Bremer this year, according to Calciomercato. The Brazilian defender has caught the eye with Juventus this season, starting all 23 games in the league. He has helped register 12 clean sheets, forcing the Old Trafford hierarchy to take note. The Red Devils have suffered this campaign due to a leaky defence and Erik ten Hag is eager to change that in the summer.

With Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire staring at uncertain futures, a new centre-back is a priority for the Premier League giants. Bremer has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job. Manchester United are convinced that the 26-year-old is one of the best in his position in the world. They are preparing to hold talks with Bianconeri regarding a possible move at the end of the season.

Rasmus Hojlund on borrowed time, warns former player

Rasmus Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford last summer

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has warned Rasmus Hojlund that he won’t be afforded time at the club. The Danish striker joined the Red Devils last summer from Atalanta in a £72m move. He has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, although he has shown a promising turn of form in recent games. Hojlund has scored ten goals and set up two more from 28 outings this season, including four goals and two assists in his last four games.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Yorke insisted that there are bigger challenges ahead for the 21-year-old.

“He’s still on that borrowed time, he still needs time, but I’m glad that he’s got a couple of goals. That may settle him down. Another question, what are his strengths? Because I still don’t know what his strengths are. Often enough, when you do your due diligence about players and your playing £75m for a player – is he fast, can he head it, can he shoot, can he dribble…?” said Yorke.

Yorke continued:

“If you’re coming in it doesn’t matter how good you are, how young you are or how old you are, you’re going to be struggling in a team that is struggling, that is inconsistent. I feel for the kid and I think there will be some challenging times ahead for him.”

Hojlund has already shown signs of a budding relationship with Alejandro Garnacho, and those two could be the face of the future at Manchester United.