Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford wants to stay; Bayern Munich end Harry Kane pursuit, and more - June 3, 2023

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday (June 3) at the Wembley. An Ilkay Gundogan brace helped the Cityzens edge closer to a historic continental treble, with Bruno Fernandes’ penalty ending up being a mere consolation.

Meanwhile, attacker Marcus Rashford wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have ended their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 3, 2023:

Marcus Rashford wants to stay

Marcus Rashford’s future hasn’t been sorted yet.

Marcus Rashford wants to continue his association with Manchester United, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward’s contract with the club expires at the end of next season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Red Devils this season, and the club are desperate to keep him at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano added that Rashford is happy at Manchester United.

"I think it's normal that Marcus Rashford is waiting to understand what happens with the owner situation, not because he has any doubts. He wants to stay at United; he's very happy at Man United. But it's just about understanding the future project,” said Romano.

The Englishman has been integral to the club’s resurgence under Erik ten Hag, scoring 30 goals and setting up 11 in 56 games across competitions this season.

Bayern Munich end Harry Kane pursuit

Harry Kane will not move to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern Munich have ended their pursuit of Harry Kane this summer, according to transfer insider Christian Falk.

The English forward is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and is being eyed by top clubs across the continent. Manchester United have made him their top priority this year, while the Bavarians also have their eyes on the 29-year-old.

Kane enters the final year of his contract with Spurs this summer but hasn’t committed his future to the club yet. The Red Devils are hoping to take him to Old Trafford on a cut-priced deal but are facing competition from Bayern. However, it now appears that the record Bundesliga champions have thrown in the towel in the race.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that there are concerns at the Allianz Arena regarding the player’s age.

“Harry Kane is said to have finally ruled out FC Bayern as a transfer destination. He was Salihamidzic’s dream player. Tuchel would have liked to bring him to Chelsea.

"At Bayern, however, he had concerns over Kane’s age and any potential problems that may arise when transitioning to the Bundesliga. Especially given that Bayern experienced this already with Sadio Mané,” wrote Falk.

The news will be a boost for Manchester United, who are desperate for a world-class No. 9 this summer.

Anthony Martial expected to leave Manchester United

Anthony Martial’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Anthony Martial is likely to leave Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The French striker has struggled with injuries this season and missed the FA Cup final due to a knock. With the Red Devils putting together plans to rope in a new No. 9 this year, Martial is likely to become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Crook said that a move away from the club would be in the best interest of all parties involved.

"I think Ten Hag actually was open to Martial proving what he can do, but it just hasn't happened. So, I think, a parting of the ways is probably best for all concerned, but I'm not sure that they're going to be queuing down the block to sign him. I'd imagine he probably leaves,” said Crook.

Martial’s contract with Manchester United expires next summer, but the club have the option of an additional year.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes