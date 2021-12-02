Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Michael Carrick explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched; Spanish midfielder begins negotiations with Red Devils, and more - 1st December 2021

Manchester United will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League, while The Gunners are five points ahead of United, in fifth.

Meanwhile, caretaker manager Michael Carrick has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched in Manchester United’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea. Elsewhere, a Spanish midfielder has begun negotiations with The Red Devils over a possible move next year.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 1st December 2021.

Michael Carrick reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start against Chelsea last weekend.

Michael Carrick has opened up on his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo against Chelsea. The Portuguese was a surprise absentee from Manchester United’s starting eleven against The Blues on Sunday. The 36-year-old did come on in the second half, but had little influence on the game.

Ronaldo has been sensational since rejoining The Red Devils this summer. The Portuguese has scored ten goals in 15 games across competitions for Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s work ethic when not in possession has been regularly scrutinised, though. That might have played a part in Carrick’s decision to bench him last Sunday.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Michael Carrick on dropping Ronaldo vs Chelsea: “Those type of decisions get blown up more than they are when you're inside the club. Decisions are made for lots of different reasons. I didn't see it as a major decision. The game went well to an extent. It wasn't a drama.” 🗣 Michael Carrick on dropping Ronaldo vs Chelsea: “Those type of decisions get blown up more than they are when you're inside the club. Decisions are made for lots of different reasons. I didn't see it as a major decision. The game went well to an extent. It wasn't a drama.”

However, speaking to the press, the Manchester United caretaker manager downplayed Ronaldo’s omission from the first team. Carrick pointed out that it was just another decision that has blown out of proportion.

“I think those type of decisions get blown up really, I think a lot are. When you're inside it, the team or the club, decisions are made for a lot of different reasons. Of course, certain ones get bigger news than others, but that's how it was,” said Carrick.

“I didn't see anything to make a decision; it certainly wasn't within the camp or the group. We all got on really well; the game went well to an extent as well, and it wasn't a drama at all,” continued Carrick.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start against Arsenal in the Premier League in midweek.

Dani Olmo begins negotiations with Manchester United

Dani Olmo has started negotiations with Manchester United over a possible move in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spanish midfielder is tired of waiting for Barcelona, and has warmed up to a move to Old Trafford instead. The Red Devils are long-time admirers of the 23-year-old, and are interested in his services.

Luis Llorente @_Sportify



[@sport] 🏅 FC Barcelona have reduced their interest Dani Olmo's arrival, as the club's priority is to sign Ferran Torres. 🏅 FC Barcelona have reduced their interest Dani Olmo's arrival, as the club's priority is to sign Ferran Torres.[@sport] https://t.co/54XtvbKn1g

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder next year. The Red Devils are looking for a replacement for Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave. Olmo could be a superb replacement for the Frenchman.

Manchester United interested in Luka Modric

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Luka Modric.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Luka Modric, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Croatian’s current deal with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. The Red Devils are plotting a Bosman move for the veteran midfielder next summer.

Ralf Rangnick has asked United to secure the signature of the 36-year-old next summer. The new Red Devils manager believes Modric could be a vital cog in midfield.

