Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Napoli agree Scott McTominay deal, Jadon Sancho ready to leave, and more - August 25, 2024

Manchester United have endured a mixed start to the new season, despite investing heavily in the squad this summer. Erik ten Hag's team started the campaign with a win over Fulham, but stumbled to a defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 24.

Meanwhile, Napoli have struck a deal to sign Scott McTominay this summer. Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho is open to an exit from Old Trafford in the coming days.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 25, 2024.

Napoli agree Scott McTominay deal, says David Ornstein

Scott McTominay

Napoli have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the services of Scott McTominay, according to reputed journalist David Ornstein. The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag in recent times and the Red Devils have now decided to move him on.

The Serie A giants were engaged in talks with their English counterparts to facilitate a deal in recent days. A breakthrough in negotiations has now been reached.

Napoli will pay approximately €30m for the 27-year-old, and Manchester United will have a sell-on percentage in the deal. However, the Italian club will have to convince the Scot to agree to a move. Ornstein has added that Manuel Ugarte's potential arrival at Old Trafford could receive a boost with McTominay's exit.

Jadon Sancho ready to leave Manchester United, says Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is willing to end his Old Trafford nightmare this month, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English forward wasn't included in the first two matchday squads for the new season by Erik ten Hag.

Sancho made up with the Dutch manager over the summer, but is still expected to leave. Juventus have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who has apparently turned heads at Barcelona as well.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils are likely to accept a loan offer from the Bianconeri for Sancho.

“Manchester United were thinking of a permanent transfer but Juventus will not do a permanent deal in the final days, so it has to be a loan with a buy option clause with the salary to be discussed. That’s because Juventus will not cover the entire salary of Jadon Sancho, so that exchange is still ongoing. Let’s see what Juventus will decide to do,” wrote Romano

He continued:

“In general, the Sancho situation is still open because he could leave Man United. And the reason why Sancho was not in the squad is that he’s also open to leaving Man United.”

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Red Devils yet to receive offer for Christian Eriksen, says Fabrizio Romano

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are yet to receive an official bid for Christian Eriksen this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Danish midfielder's future remains up in the air at the moment, with the player no longer a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag.

Kobbie Mainoo's emergence has relegated Eriksen to the bench and he now remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are willing to let him go for just £5m this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the 32-year-old's future will depend on the proposals that the Premier League giants receive for his services.

"For Eriksen, it will depend on the proposals. A lot of rumours, a lot of stories, but from what I heard there is still no bid on Manchester United's table. They have not received any formal approach from any club," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Let's see if someone will arrive with a good proposal for Eriksen and if that proposal is quite attractive for the player that could be the case otherwise [that he will leave]. At the moment, the situation is still quiet from what I'm hearing, so it will depend on proposals. But again, a lot of noise, but still no bids on the table."

Eriksen's contract with Manchester United expires in 2025.

