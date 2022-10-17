Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United rule out move for Cristiano Ronaldo; Diogo Dalot prefers Old Trafford stay, and more - October 17, 2022

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at home in the Premier League on Sunday (October 16). Erik ten Hag's men are fifth in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Magpies manager Eddie Howe has ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot prefers a stay at Old Trafford despite interest from at least five clubs around Europe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 17, 2022.

Newcastle rule out Cristiano Ronaldo move

Cristiano Ronaldo remains eager to leave Old Trafford next year.

Eddie Howe has downplayed a possible move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese remains eager to leave Manchester United after dropping down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. Newcastle have emerged as a possible destination for the 37-year-old.

However, speaking ahead of the weekend’s game, as relayed by 90 Min, Howe said that the Magpies want to invest in younger players.

“We're trying to provide long-term growth; we've got a longer-term vision. At the moment, we have quite an ageing squad, so we need to invest more in young players. That's probably a big part of our progression, we need to get the average age down,” said Howe.

He continued:

"So, it might not be a signing that we would necessarily look to make, but that's not under-estimating the quality of the player.”

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has ruled out a move for Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo because... he's too old Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has ruled out a move for Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo because... he's too old 😕 https://t.co/GH95xhzNUE

Howe went on to lavish praise on Ronaldo, branding his move to Old Trafford a success.

“He's an outstanding player. You look at his goal record last year; that was incredible. So, for me, the transfer has worked; it's been a success. He got massive goals last year and some really late, important goals in the Champions League. The quality of the player is unquestionable,” said Howe.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored twice in 11 outings for the Red Devils this season.

Diogo Dalot prefers Old Trafford stay despite interest from elsewhere

Diogo Dalot (left) wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot is willing to turn down interest from at least five clubs to stay at Manchester United, according to The Manchester Evening News. The Portuguese full-back has found a new lease of life under Ten Hag. Dalot is now the preferred choice under the Dutchman and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season.

His recent form has put clubs around Europe on high alert. Barcelona, Juventus, AS Roma, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are monitoring him with interest. Dalot’s contract runs out next summer, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year.

The Portuguese wants to stay with Manchester United, and the club are likely to tie him down to a new deal soon.

Frank McAvennie tips Ivan Toney to turn down Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester United

Ivan Toney could be on the move next year.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie reckons Ivan Toney would turn down Tottenham Hotspur in favour of a move to Manchester United. The Brentford striker is being monitored by Spurs but has admirers at Old Trafford as well.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Toney would have to play second fiddle to Harry Kane at Tottenham.

“I do not know if Ivan Toney is the right man for Tottenham. They have got Son (Heung-min); they have got Kane; he is not going to go anywhere soon. They have got other strikers there. I think Toney could get in the squad for the World Cup. I think he is a great player. I do not think Tottenham is the team for him because he will be second fiddle to Kane,” said McAvennie

McAvennie added that Toney would be better suited to the Red Devils.

“He is the kind of player that Tottenham would like because he works his socks off. But who are they going to drop to put him in? I think we will see him going to somewhere like Man United. That is the kind of player they need because he works so hard,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“Somebody like Toney might go there and re-galvanise. He is a big-time player. Tottenham would be a good deal, but he would want a guaranteed start.”

Manchester United are expected to sign a striker if Ronaldo leaves next year.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes