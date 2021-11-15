Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: No better destination than Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, says former player; Rio Ferdinand confident Jadon Sancho will succeed at club, and more - 14th November 2021

Manchester United have their task cut out when the Premier League resumes after the international break. The Red Devils have endured a difficult last couple of weeks, and need to start firing on all cylinders soon.

Meanwhile, former United player Nani has said that there was no better destination than Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, Rio Ferdinand is confident about Jadon Sancho succeeding with The Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 14th November 2021.

No better destination than Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, claims Nani

No better destination than Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, claims Nani

Former Manchester United star Nani has claimed that there was no better destination than Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Juventus star cut ties with the Serie A side this summer to make a move back to his old hunting ground. The Portuguese's return to his roots revoked an air of nostalgia among fans.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has no intentions of living off his legacy at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been outstanding since switching from Turin to Old Trafford. The Portuguese has scored nine goals and registered an assist in 12 games for The Red Devils.

Ronaldo was linked with a move to Manchester City, but opted to stay true to his allegiance to the red half of Manchester. The Portuguese's former teammate Nani is delighted with that decision.

Speaking to The Athletic, as relayed by The Daily Mail, Nani said that Manchester United are even more special now with Cristiano Ronaldo back.

“It's special now with Cristiano there (at Manchester United). Obviously, when you see the news and the situation of him at Juventus you could imagine that there was no better place for him to go than to go back,” said Nani.

Rio Ferdinand confident Jadon Sancho will succeed at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho will be successful at Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho will be successful at Old Trafford. The former Borussia Dortmund star has struggled since joining The Red Devils this summer.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ferdinand cited the examples of Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic to emphasise that patience is the key for Sancho to be successful.

“Sometimes when you go to a football club, you need all the other bits of the jigsaw to fit in. And at the moment they aren’t fitting in to their perfect places. I think that will come,” said Ferdinand. “Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic are the examples that he needs to lean on and be shown,” said Ferdinand.

Premier League trio asked to pay £12 million for Jesse Lingard

West Ham United, Southampton and Newcastle United have been asked to pay £12 million for Jesse Lingard.

West Ham United, Southampton and Newcastle United have all been asked to pay £12 million for Jesse Lingard, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. Manchester United are willing to offload the Englishman, whose current deal with The Red Devils expires next summer.

Lingard's game time with Manchester United has been further affected by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Englishman has turned down a new deal from The Red Devils. Manchester United are now willing to cash in on him this winter.

Edited by Bhargav