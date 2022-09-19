Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Portugal cannot rely on Cristiano Ronaldo alone, says Ruben Dias; David de Gea's time at Old Trafford coming to an end, says former player; and more - September 18, 2022

Manchester United will next be in action against Manchester City on October 2 in the Premier League. The Red Devils’ league game against Leeds United this weekend was postponed due to the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias believes Portugal cannot rely on Cristiano Ronaldo alone at the upcoming FIFA World Cup alone. Elsewhere, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny says David de Gea’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 18, 2022:

Portugal cannot rely on Cristiano Ronaldo alone, says Ruben Dias

Cristiano Ronaldo remains an important part of his nation’s squad.

Ruben Dias reckons Portugal cannot pin all their hopes on Cristiano Ronaldo at the upcoming World Cup.

The Manchester United forward has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford so far. However, he's expected to be in the mix at the grand event later this year. His presence alone makes his nation among the favourites for the top prize.

Speaking recently, Dias, however, insisted that other players will also have to share the burden with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“No doubt about it. Ronaldo's status is Ronaldo's status, and I don't think there's much more to add to that. But I think above all, it's important to take into account that it's Ronaldo; it's Bernardo Silva; it's Joao Cancelo; it's Pepe; it's Ruben Dias; it's Rafael Leao; it's Bruno Fernandes; it's Nuno Mendes; it's Danilo Pereira; it's Diogo Jota," said Dias.

He continued:

“Obviously, Cristiano is a very important player for us. But if we really want to do something special, we have to understand that only all of us together can do that. We don't lack individualities, so what we need is for all our individualities to find the best way of working together."

Cristiano Ronaldo has one goal from eight appearances (three starts) for the Red Devils this season. He has 117 goals and 42 assists in 189 games for Portugal.

David de Gea's time at Old Trafford coming to an end, says Paddy Kenny

David de Gea has endured a mixed season at Old Trafford so far.

Paddy Kenny believes David de Gea’s tenure with Manchester United could come to an end next summer. The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract, but the Premier League giants have the option of an additional year.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that De Gea had done little to warrant an extension.

“Where are we with De Gea? He makes unbelievable saves, but he does make the odd error now. He has cost them this season. Brentford, just off the top of my head. For me, has his course run at Man United? He has been there for nearly 10 years; that’s a long time. Does he need a fresh challenge? Apparently, he is on a lot of money as well,” said Kenny.

Kenny added that it will be a tough decision to make for the Red Devils.

“It’s a tough one. Do they have to go out and spend some money on a replacement, or do they keep him? For me, he has recently been off it. I know he got player of the year last season, but I think anyone would have got that playing in goal for them last season. He has done this before where he hasn’t been playing well; then he has come back and been unreal. It’s a difficult one to pick at the minute,” said Kenny.

De Gea (494) has started all of Manchester United’s games this season and is closing in on 500 appearances for the club.

Manchester United could target Antoine Griezmann in January

Antoine Griezmann is wanted at Manchester United.

Manchester United could make a move for Antoine Griezmann in January, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The French forward is on loan from Barcelona at Atletico Madrid but is yet to feature for more than 30 minutes in games. There’s reportedly a clause in his contract that could trigger a mandatory buying option for €40 million if he plays for a set amount of time.

Los Rojiblancos are taking steps to avoid the situation, causing friction with the Blaugrana. Griezmann might need to find a new club if the two clubs fail to find a solution, amid the Red Devils' reported interest.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in the player but failed to sign him this year. New manager Erik ten Hag could turn to the Frenchman to solve his striking conundrum.

