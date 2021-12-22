Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: PSG want Cristiano Ronaldo as Kylian Mbappe replacement; Barcelona reach agreement with Red Devils star, and more - 21st December 2021

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table, but could go up to fourth if they win their two games in hand. The Red Devils will face Newcastle United on Boxing Day next.

Meanwhile, PSG have identified Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Barcelona have reached an agreement with a Red Devils striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 21st December 2021.

PSG want Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as Kylian Mbappe replacement

PSG have identified Manchester United star Ronaldo as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have identified Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils this summer, and has since proved that age is just a number. The 36-year-old has been indispensable for the Premier League team so far.

Ronaldo has scored 13 goals and set up two more from 18 appearances across competitions for United. PSG were briefly linked with the Portuguese this summer before he joined the Red Devils. The Parisians are now ready to rekindle their interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Ligue 1 giants are sweating on the future of Kylian Mbappe, whose current contract expires next summer. PSG want the Frenchman to stay, but are preparing contingency plans to ensure his departure won't hurt them. Ronaldo has emerged as a possible candidate to help address the situation.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo is contributing to a goal every 89 minutes for club and country this seaaon.



Reminder, he turns 37 in just 2 months. Cristiano Ronaldo is contributing to a goal every 89 minutes for club and country this seaaon.Reminder, he turns 37 in just 2 months. https://t.co/7cY2ldzyOE

The Portuguese has enjoyed tremendous success in the Premier League, La Liga as well as Serie A.

However, the 36-year-old is yet to play in Ligue 1. PSG are hoping the lure of a new challenge would be enough to convince Ronaldo to part ways with Manchester United. The Red Devils have struggled this season, despite the presence of the Portuguese.

A move to the Parc des Princes could also help Ronaldo reassert himself as the best in the world.

Barcelona reach agreement with Edinson Cavani

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Edinson Cavani (centre) regarding a move in January.

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Edinson Cavani regarding a move in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. The Uruguayan has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has hurt Cavani’s chances of first-team football with the Red Devils.

The 34-year-old’s current contract with Manchester United runs out at the end of the season. Barcelona are all set to sign him in January, and the Red Devils could let him leave for free.

Newcastle United end pursuit of Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United have ended their pursuit of Jesse Lingard.

Newcastle United have ended their pursuit of Jesse Lingard, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Englishman has decided not to leave the Red Devils in January, forcing the Magpies to turn to other targets instead. Lingard wants to fight for his place at Old Trafford. He will likely only make a decision on his future at the end of the ongoing season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Jesse Lingard's contract expires this summer at Old Trafford Jesse Lingard's contract expires this summer at Old Trafford

Also Read Article Continues below

Lingard’s current deal expires next summer, and the Red Devils are eager to tie him down to an extension. However, the Englishman wants assurance of regular playing time before committing himself to the Premier League giants.

Edited by Bhargav