Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: PSG want Marcus Rashford, Red Devils unlikely to offload Antony, and more - February 18, 2024

Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Road on Sunday (February 18) to face Luton Town in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team arrive at the game on high spirits following their 2-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils will struggle to offload Antony this summer, according to a journalist.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 18, 2024.

PSG want Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Parc des Princes

PSG have identifed Marcus Rashford as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to The Times. The French superstar is heavily linked with a Bosman move to Real Madrid this summer and the Parisians are already scouting the market for his replacement. Rashford is on their wish list, along with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Englishman signed a new deal with Manchester United last summer but his future is up in the air following an underwhelming season so far. Rashford has registered just five goals and six assists from 29 games in all competitions so far. However, his stock remains high, and the Ligue 1 champions are ready to take him to Paris this year.

PSG wanted the 26-year-old in 2022, but he opted to stay with the Red Devils. However, with Rashford failing to impress this campaign and Alejandro Garnacho on the rise, Manchester United could be tempted to consider offers for the Englishman.

Manchester United unlikely to offload Antony this summer, says journalist

Antony has been a disappointment this season.

Manchester United will struggle to offload Antony this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Brazilian forward arrived at Old Trafford in 2022 from Ajax for a reported fee of £86m but hasn't lived up to that price tag so far. This season, the 23-year-old has registered one goal and one assist from 25 outings across competitions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that the Red Devils will find it easier to offload Christian Eriksen than Antony come summer.

"Christian Eriksen is much easier to get rid of than Antony is and he's also low maintenance compared to Antony. I think Eriksen will leave in the summer. He'll have some good opportunities ahead of him to choose from. But that's not really going to be the case for Antony. United would sell him if they could, I do believe that. But it's no surprise to anyone that he does not have a market at the moment given he's an out of form £80m luxury player," said Jones.

He continued:

"Eriksen is a player that can play various roles in various types of teams, Antony's not. For that reason, United are probably going to be forced to persist with Antony unless something like a Saudi Arabia situation crops up and they're able to get as much of that money back as possible."

Antony has dropped behind Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order of late.

Red Devils not in talks for Mathys Tel, says Fabrizio Romano

Mathys Tel has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Mathys Tel this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Journalist Florian Plettenberg recently stated that the Red Devils have initiated contact with Bayern Munich regarding the 18-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that Manchester United are yet to decide on their attacking targets for the summer.

"Mathys Tel is one of the talents also being linked with United, but nothing is concrete in terms of contacts or negotiations. United will sign a striker this summer, but they still need to decide with their directors which kind of player they want. They already have a young striker in Rasmus Hojlund, so will they sign another one, or will they sign someone more experienced? They still have to decide," wrote Romano.

He added:

"It’s too early to know the future of Tel, though it seems clear that a loan move away from Bayern is not an option. Still, there are too many variables before deciding anything now. It depends on Tuchel’s future, Bayern future director Max Eberl plans, while other clubs linked with him still don’t have a director…it’s early for this one. For sure Tel wants to play more, but there is nothing else to report so far."

Tel has registered six goals and three assists from 27 outings across competitions this season, but only four of those have been starts.