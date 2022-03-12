Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick advised to select Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils interested in Lyon striker, and more - 11 March 2022

Manchester United will look for all three points when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Red Devils have lost significant ground in the race for the top four and cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Meanwhile, former United striker Dimitar Berbatov has advised interim manager Ralf Rangnick to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Spurs if he's fit. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in a Lyon striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11th March 2022:

Dimitar Berbatov advises Ralf Rangnick to select Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a race to be fit for the weekend's game.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Ralf Rangnick to select Cristiano Ronaldo for the Tottenham Hotspur game, provided he's fit. The Portuguese missed the defeat to Manchester City with an injury and is presently working to regain his fitness.

Reports suggested that Rangnick looked to keep the 37-year-old fresh for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid. However, Berbatov believes Ronaldo must start if he's fit and also deserves an explanation if he's relegated to the bench.

“If he’s fit, I would play him for sure. Let’s put aside the fact that he’s 37, age sometimes, it’s honestly just a number. He brings goals; he knows how to move on the pitch. He wants to win. In my opinion - if he’s not fit, then obviously don’t risk him - if he’s fit and the manager decides to drop him to the bench, go and speak with him first, explain your decision, and why you’ve done it. Listen to what he’s going to say,” said Berbatov.

The Bulgarian continued:

“In football, there are players and players. Ronaldo is an icon in football, and he deserves for you to go there like a manager in your office and say: ‘Listen Cris, I’ve decided this and this, and you need to take a rest. Always be honest with the players; this is very important."

Berbatov added that Ronaldo remains vital to United's fortunes this season, especially their quest to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

“He didn’t play last time against City, and you saw the score. So in my opinion, I think it’s wrong to say Ronaldo is in the way of the team playing good football. I think he’s one of the reasons that United can score goals; yes, he’s 37, and his speed is not what it used to be, but he still brings goals and attention,” said Berbatov.

The former player continued:

“In attention I mean to defenders so that other players can go around the free zones on the pitch. People saying that United could be better without Ronaldo is wrong in my opinion. I don’t think he’s the problem, I think the problem is complex as a team; they just don’t play good football."

Ronaldo remains United's top scorer this season with 15 goals across competitions. However, he has netted just once in his last ten outings.

Manchester United interested in Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele could be on his way to Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in Moussa Dembele, according to The Daily Mail.

The Frenchman has been quite impressive since joining Lyon in 2016. However, his current contract expires in 2023, and the Ligue 1 giants could let him leave for £25 million this summer.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new striker and have included Dembele on their wish list. They reportedly had scouts in attendance to watch the player in action at Porto in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday. Dembele assisted Lucas Paqueta for the game's only goal.

The Premier League giants could lose both Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani at the end of the season. Anthony Martial, currently on loan at Sevilla, might also be allowed to leave, while Marcus Rashford's future hangs in the balance. Mason Greenwood remains indefinitely suspended,

Rangnick wants to address the situation by roping in Dembele, who has nine strikes in 19 league games this season.

Luke Shaw ready to sign new contract

Luke Shaw has blown hot and cold this season.

Luke Shaw is ready to sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to The Hard Tackle via The Guardian.

The Englishman is in the final 18 months of his current deal. The 26-year-old enjoyed a steady rise under Old Gunnar Solskjaer. However, he has been subdued since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick. Nevertheless, he remains an important part of the starting XI.

The Red Devils could be interested in tying him down to an extension. He could discuss about a new deal shortly. Shaw's contract deal, which has an option to be extended by another year, expires next summer. In over 200 appearances for the club, he has contributed three goals and 22 assists.

Shaw became the most expensive teenager when he arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2014 for £30 million. Currently, he's valued at £37.8 million.

