Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick tipped to adapt tactics to suit Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils plotting £33 million January move for Bundesliga midfielder, and more - 8th December 2021

Manchester United will welcome Young Boys to Old Trafford in their final group game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are already leading the group, but will want to exact revenge for their defeat at the away side on Matchday 1.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has tipped interim manager Ralf Rangnick to adapt his tactics at Manchester United to suit Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are plotting a move for a £33 million-rated RB Leipzig midfielder in January.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 8th December 2021.

Rio Ferdinand tips Ralf Rangnick to adapt his tactics at Manchester United to suit Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand has tipped Ralf Rangnick to tweak his tactics to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rio Ferdinand has tipped Ralf Rangnick to tweak his tactics to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo. The German manager’s arrival at United was expected to pose a problem for the Portuguese. However, the 36-year-old has responded brilliantly to the interim Red Devils manager.

Ronaldo was impressive in the ultra-pressing formation set up by Rangnick against Crystal Palace. Even though the five-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to score, he drew praise for his overall work ethic.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals have been crucial for Manchester United this season. The 36-year-old has found the back of the net 12 times in 17 games, while setting up another two.

Speaking to BT Sport, as relayed by Daily Star, Ferdinand said that Rangnick could adapt his system to help the Portuguese flourish.

“I think he’ll be adapting his tactics to suit a style like Cristiano Ronaldo. Don’t forget, at Schalke, he had an ageing superstar in Raul, and he adapted, so he could make sure he can accommodate a player of that calibre and that class."

"When you’re scoring the goals that he (Cristiano Ronaldo) does, as decisive as he is, you have to sometimes change and adapt for people like that,” said Ferdinand.

Red Devils plotting £33 million January move for Amadou Haidara

Manchester United have made Amadou Haidara their number one target for January.

Manchester United have made Amadou Haidara their number one target for January, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils are desperate to bring in a new defensive midfielder this winter. Ralf Rangnick could be allowed to invest in new players at the turn of the year. The German manager has his eyes on Haidara.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for RB Leipzig in recent times. Manchester United believe he could be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay. The Red Devils are willing to pay £33 million for his signature.

Ajax interested in Manchester United’s Dean Henderson

Ajax are interested in Henderson.

Ajax are interested in Dean Henderson, according to Manchester Evening News. The English goalkeeper has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season. The resurgence of David de Gea has relegated Henderson to a role on the bench. Ajax are willing to offer him an escape route from Old Trafford.

Ajax are planning to take Henderson on loan for the rest of the season, in January. Henderson wants to leave The Red Devils, but is also eager to break into Rangnick’s plans at United.

