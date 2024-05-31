Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils admire Juventus ace; Marcus Rashford backed to leave, and more - May 31, 2024

Manchester United are expected to make multiple changes to their squad before the start of the new season. Erik ten Hag's team finished eighth in the Premier League and won the FA Cup, but the Dutchman's future remains up in the air.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer. Elsewhere, United striker Marcus Rashford has been backed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 31, 2024:

Manchester United admire Gleison Bremer, says Fabrizio Romano

Gleison Bremer

Manchester United have their eyes on Gleison Bremer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are expected to sign a new defender this summer, with Raphael Varane set to leave.

Recent reports have suggested that the club have their eyes on Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite, while Jean-Clair Todibo has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Bremer has been excellent for Juventus this season, and has also popped up on the Premier League giants' radar.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the player could be available for €50-60 million this summer.

“For Bremer, he is one of several names on the list for a new centre-back, not the only one. We know about Branthwaite. We know about Todibo, so there are several candidates for that position. Bremer is one of them," said Romano.

He continued:

"Man United appreciate the player. They've been following his excellent performances in Serie A and also his release clause is going to be valid next year, around 55-60 million euros."

He concluded:

"But there is a pact between Juventus and Bremer to allow the player to leave this summer in case there is that kind of proposal. Juventus still have to be consulted, so let's see what happens.”

Bremer could be a solid partner for Lisandro Martinez at the heart of Erik ten Hag's defense.

Marcus Rashford backed to leave by former CEO

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United could part ways with Marcus Rashford this summer, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness. The English forward has endured an underwhelming season at Old Trafford, managing just eight goals and five assists in 43 outings across competitions.

On the Inside Track podcast, Wyness added that the Red Devils could let him go for £60-70 million this summer.

“I think Rashford could well be off. It would be a surprise, but I think he’s been unsettled this season. There could well be another couple of midfielders out the door as well, but the forward line is really where they have to strengthen. Rashford himself may want to go," said Wyness.

He continued:

"I’ve seen Paris Saint-Germain linked for a long time, and a move to Europe may make sense. A while ago, he would’ve been a £100m player. Now, if he wants to move – we could see something as low as £60-70m. That would’ve been unthinkable, but if there’s a willingness from both sides – then that’s the level we could see.”

Rashford has been previously linked to Paris Saint-Germain as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Erik ten Hag's future to be decided this week, says Fabrizio Romano

Erik ten Hag

A decision on Erik ten Hag's future will be made by the end of this week, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. Manchester United are holding end-of-the-season discussions to determine the Dutch manager's future.

Ten Hag's team failed to impress this season, finishing eighth in the Premier League with a -1 goal difference, 31 points behind champions Manchester City. An FA Cup win over their bitter rivals ensured a blockbuster end to the season, but there are doubts whether it would be enough to save the Dutchman's job.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Ten Hag won't be short of options if the Red Devils let him go.

"The end-of-season review relating to Erik ten Hag, and broader points as well, has been ongoing this week. And therefore, the expectation is that the decision on Ten Hag specifically is imminent. It would be a surprise if we don't learn of his future before the week is out," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"And Ten Hag had made it clear that he also wanted quick clarity, because of course he either has to plan to return to pre-season, or he'll be looking for another job in the market.

"And, given that he's won the FA Cup and has two trophies in the cabinet in his time at Manchester United, I don't sense he'll be short of other options, should he and Manchester United part ways."

Outgoing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel remains heavily linked with the Old Trafford job and could be an option to replace Ten Hag.