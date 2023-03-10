Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in advanced talks for Goncalo Ramos; Erik ten Hag wants Ajax forward, and more - March 10, 2023

Manchester United got back to winning ways on Thursday (March 9) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s team secured a 4-1 win over Real Betis, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are working on a move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Elsewhere, Ten Hag is interested in an Ajax forward, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 10, 2023:

Manchester United in advanced talks for Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations to sign Goncalo Ramos, according to Correio da Manha via Four Four Two.

The Portuguese forward has been in red-hot form for Benfica this season, amassing 23 goals and nine assists from 34 games in all competitions. His form has already generated interest from clubs around Europe.

The Red Devils are hoping to steal a march on their rivals and have already initiated contact with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes. Ten Hag wants a world-class No. 9 this summer, and Ramos is among his targets. However, the 21-year-old is likely to cost a fortune. His contract has a release clause of £106 million, but Benfica could let him leave for £89 million.

Erik ten Hag wants Mohammed Kudus

Mohammad Kudus has admirers at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants to take Mohammad Kudus to Old Trafford, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch manager has been a hit since taking charge at Manchester United last summer. Ten Hag has now set his sights on attacking reinforcements and wants Kudus to join his revolution.

Speaking to Team Talk, Jacobs said that Ten Hag is a big fan of the Ghanaian.

“The interest in Mohammed Kudus is very genuine. We know that Erik ten Hag is a big fan; they worked together at Ajax. And I think that he’s got all of the key attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“The advantage of Kudus, as Ten Hag knows very well, is versatility. He can play as a forward; he can operate in attacking midfield; he can go out wide as well. And he’s mostly this season being used as a centre-forward, which is where Manchester United want to bolster. But I actually think that from Kudus’ perspective, his favourite position, even if he hasn’t had as much time there, is as a number 10.”

However, Jacobs said that the Red Devils are also looking for a proper No. 9 this summer.

“That is another interesting part to all of this. Versatility is good, and that is the appeal from Manchester United’s perspective. But make no mistake: they also want a very rigid forward. They want a very defined centre-forward, not a wider player, not a No. 10,” said Jacobs.

Kudus has registered 17 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions this season for Ajax.

West Ham United interested in Harry Maguire, says Graeme Bailey

Harry Maguire is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Graeme Bailey has said that West Ham United want Harry Maguire on loan. The English defender is an isolated figure at Manchester United right now and is no longer guaranteed game time at Old Trafford. He's behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the pecking order under Ten Hag.

Speaking to Team Talk, Bailey said that apart from the Hammers, Newcastle United also have their eyes on the 30-year-old.

“Harry Maguire has been told by Manchester United that he can leave this summer. That is a big call – let’s not forget, he is club captain. It is believed that Erik ten Hag has no issues with Maguire as a player or a person, but he represents a very expensive back-up in terms of wages if he is not playing, and that isn’t going to happen with Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez firmly ahead of him in the pecking order,” said Bailey.

He continued:

“But that is one of the issues with Maguire – it is one thing putting a player up for sale and another actually selling him. Maguire does have a lot of interest; Newcastle and West Ham are just two of the number of top-flight clubs who want him. But as said it may have to be a loan with a view to getting a deal over the line at a later date.”

Maguire has registered 21 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

