Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to appoint Thomas Tuchel, club eyeing Edmond Tapsoba, and more - April 23, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to face Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, April 24, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team arrive at the game following their hard-fought win over Coventry City in the FA Cup semifinals over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to appoint Thomas Tuchel as Erik ten Hag's successor. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Edmond Tapsoba.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 23, 2024.

Manchester United advised to appoint Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel will be available for his next assignment this summer

Journalist Jamie Jackson has advised Manchester United to target Thomas Tuchel this summer. The German is all set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this campaign and is apparently eager for a swift return to management. The Red Devils are reportedly considering sacking Erik ten Hag following an underwhelming season so far and Tuchel could be an option to replace him.

In his column for The Guardian, Jackson was full of praise for the German manager.

"A man who won the Champions League by outsmarting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final simply cannot be ignored. For more to recommend the German, a scan at his stints leading Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich – clubs with fertile internecine politics – and the simple fact he will be available from June having agreed to leave his current posting at the Allianz Arena," wrote Jackson.

He added:

"Thomas Tuchel’s reputation for being temperamental may scare off Liverpool, who are also in the market for a new manager, and so United appear to have a golden chance to snap up a serial trophy winner."

Tuchel already has experience of managing in the Premier League with Chelsea, although his time at Stamford Bridge didn't end well.

Red Devils eyeing Edmond Tapsoba, says Fabrizio Romano

Edmond Tapsoba has turned heads at Old Trafford

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Edmond Tapsoba, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old has been a revelation with Bayer Leverkusen this season, helping them win the Bundesliga title. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Old Trafford, with a new defender one of Erik ten Hag's priorities this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils are eyeing multiple candidates for the job.

“Scouts from three top clubs were in attendance to watch Edmond Tapsoba in yesterday’s game for Bayer Leverkusen away to Borussia Dortmund. The centre-back looks like he could be one to watch for this summer as he’s attracting interest, though it’s still early in this story,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“As I previously reported, Manchester United want a centre-back this summer and they’re one of the clubs who’ve previously looked at Tapsoba. They’ve been scouting Tapsoba for a long time, but they also have a long list of names, as previously mentioned, such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, Gleison Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite."

Romano concluded:

"Tottenham also showed an interest in Tapsoba in the past, but let’s see if they enter the running again. Bayer Leverkusen have not decided a specific price yet.”

Tapsoba's contract with Leverkusen expires in 2028, so he is likely to command a hefty fee.

Donny van de Beek set to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Donny van de Beek is a forgotten man at Old Trafford

Donny van de Beek is unlikely to stay at Manchester United beyond this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch midfielder was shipped off on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in January this year, but has failed to strike a chord with the Bundesliga side. Van de Beek has appeared just seven times for Frankfurt, registering 344 minutes of first team action.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Frankfurt have decided not to take up the option to sign the player permanently this summer.

"The feeling is that Donny van de Beek will return to Manchester United this summer as Eintracht Frankfurt have decided not to trigger the buy clause in his loan deal. So, Van de Beek will be back at Man United, but he’s not going to stay - from what I’m told, United have already explored other possibilities around Europe for the Dutch midfielder to leave this summer. He will be available on the market, and he will not stay at Old Trafford," wrote Romano.

Van de Beek's contract with the Red Devils runs until 2025.

