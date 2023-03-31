Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised against Axel Disasi move; Luka Shaw close to extension, and more - March 31, 2023

Manchester United will return to Premier League action when they travel to St. James' Park on Sunday (April 2) to face Newcastle United. Erik ten Hag will be eager to pick up all three points against the Magpies to continue his quest for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised against signing Axel Disasi. Elsewhere, Luka Shaw is set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 31, 2023:

Manchester United advised against Axel Disasi move

Axel Disasi could be on the move this summer.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson is not convinced that Axel Disasi would improve Manchester United.

The French defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently, thanks to his impressive performances for Monaco. Ten Hag could be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire expected to leave.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Disasi is an impressive player, but he might not be the best fit for the Red Devils.

“Monaco defender Axel Disasi is an interesting player who’s starting to attract links with the likes of Manchester United ahead of the summer. He’s in that kind of ‘finishing school’ phase that Aurelien Tchouameni was in when he was there, and that someone like Wesley Fofana is in with Chelsea right now,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“He’s now made the breakthrough at international level, and that’s helped get him onto the radar of a number of big clubs. For someone like United, I think he would add competition to their squad, but I do have questions about whether or not he’d be the best fit for Erik ten Hag’s side and where they are now. It would be a fairly decent fit, but given where they want to be going and getting back to under Ten Hag in the near future, I do question if Disasi would be the best option for them.”

Johnson added that Disasi might be better suited for a club looking to break into the Premier League top four.

“I think Disasi will definitely be coveted by Premier League clubs in the future, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it ended up being someone a level below Manchester United, one of those clubs aspiring to get into Champions League reckoning,” wrote Johnson.

Disasi has made 119 appearances for Monaco across competitions.

Luka Shaw close to extension

Luke Shaw has agreed to continue his stay at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw is close to signing a new deal with Manchester United, according to 90 Min.

The English left-back has enjoyed a brilliant resurgence under Ren Hag and is among the Dutchman’s most important players. Shaw initially fell behind Tyrell Malacia in the pecking order but fought back to reclaim his place in the starting XI. He has made 35 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up six.

Shaw’s contract with the Red Devils runs out in less than 18 months. The club are pleased with his efforts and have offered him a new deal. The two sides have been locked in negotiations since January, and now a breakthrough has been reached. The 27-year-old is happy with the terms offered on a four-year contract and has committed his future to the club.

Tottenham Hotspur want David de Gea

David de Gea’s future is up in the air.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in David de Gea, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Spanish goalkeeper becomes a free agent at the end of the season and is locked in talks with Manchester United regarding a renewal. However, progress has been slow, with recent reports indicating that the 32-year-old has rejected the club’s latest offer.

There remains optimism that De Gea will sign a new deal at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag pleased with his performances this season. The Spaniard will have to take a pay-cut on his new deal, but the latest proposal hasn’t been to his liking.

Spurs are lurking in the corner and are hoping to secure his services on a Bosman move. The London side want a replacement for Hugo Lloris and have set their sights on the Spaniard. However, they could face competition from Bayern Munich for the 32-year-old.

