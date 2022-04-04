Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to build team around Cristiano Ronaldo; club warned against Tammy Abraham move, and more - 3 April 2022

Manchester United stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. The visitors took the lead through Kelechi Iheanacho in the 63rd minute, only for Fred to equalise three minutes later.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has advised the Red Devils to build a team around Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Kevin Phillips has warned against a move for Tammy Abraham.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 3rd April 2022:

Noel Whelan advises Manchester United to build team around Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United homecoming has hardly gone according to plan.

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t aware of how bad things were at Manchester United before joining.

The Portuguese has endured a frustrating campaign so far since arriving from Juventus last summer. With a new manager set to be appointed at Old Trafford soon, the 37-year-old’s future at the club hangs in the balance.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Man United have failed to win any of the six Premier League games in which Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't started Man United have failed to win any of the six Premier League games in which Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't started 😬 https://t.co/eZBjaPl6ip

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan advised Manchester United to hold on to Ronaldo beyond the summer, saying:

“We have seen the look on his face after games. You can see a frustration in Ronaldo that we have not see at other clubs. We didn’t see it at Real Madrid and Juventus. He is a serial winner, and that is not the case at Man United. I don’t think he realised how far behind Liverpool and Man City they are. It’s been a real mixed bag this season."

He added:

"They’ve looked all over the place at times. There’s been no structure in their play. There’s been turmoil from top to bottom. He didn’t realised what he was walking into. That has been the problem. It has shocked him as well as a lot of other people."

Whelan continued:

"If Ronaldo goes, it will be damning for their marketing campaign. He is their main man. He is the biggest name at that club. What does it say if you’re selling your best player, your top scorer? I would not let Ronaldo let go. They should be building the team around him."

Ronaldo has top-scored for United with 18 strikes across competitions. However, he's all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

United are out of both domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League. In the Premier League, they are seventh in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Kevin Phillips warns Red Devils against Tammy Abraham move

Tammy Abraham (right) could leave AS Roma this summer.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has warned Manchester United against investing heavily in Tammy Abraham. The Englishman left Chelsea to join AS Roma last summer and has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far in Serie A. The Red Devils have been linked with the player ahead of the summer.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that Abraham would struggle like Romelu Lukaku if he was brought back to the Premier League. He said:

“I’m not sure for that sort of money. Credit to the player for going over to Italy and take the challenge on. He is doing well and is scoring goals. We saw Lukaku do something similar when he left Man United to go to Inter Milan. He came back as a £100million player, but that has not worked. That has not been the great success that we all thought it would be."

He continued:

“I fear it would be a similar scenario with Abraham, to be honest. The football over there is nowhere near as competitive or as good as it is in the Premier League. Tammy found it hard at times when he was here. I’d be very cautious to spend that kind of money on him."

Abraham has scored 23 times across competitions in his debut season in Italian football.

Noel Whelan backs Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United beyond summer

Marcus Rashford has struggled for form this season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Marcus Rashford might not be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer. The Englishman has struggled for form under Rangnick, scoring five times across competitions, and is considering his future at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Red Devils might let the next manager make a decision on Rashford’s future at the club. He said:

“There is a culture problem there, and it is not bringing out the best in the players. There is so many unhappy people at Man United. Everyone is bemused as to how it has gone so wrong. They need a permanent manager in, someone who can get them playing football again. There is a lot of big decisions that need to be made.

He continued:

“If you go by performances this season, you’d have to say Rashford needs a new challenge. I don’t think he’ll be allowed to do that though, not at least until a new manager has come in and had a chat with him."

