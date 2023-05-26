Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised against Neymar move; club eyeing Evan Ndicka, and more - May 26, 2023

Manchester United secured UEFA Champions League football next season with a facile 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday (May 25) in the Premier League. Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford found the back of the net to mark a memorable outing for Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised not to target Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in Evan Ndicka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 26, 2023:

Manchester United advised against Neymar move

Neymar is linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United against a move for Neymar.

The Brazilian forward is heavily linked with an exit from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 31-year-old and have been offered the chance to secure his signature this summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore pointed out that Neymar has become a circus act recently.

“There comes a point when a player can become a bit of a circus act, and I think that’s the point Neymar is at now. He’s a luxury player, but he has another side to his life which doesn’t do his career any favours – being pictured late at night in McDonald’s after his team just lost a Champions League game for example,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“He’s also big into poker, and that lifestyle definitely clashes with professional football, so I am just not sure how seriously he’s taking the game anymore.”

Collymore added that Ten Hag will have to deal with lot of distractions if Neymar arrives at Old Trafford.

“All Premier League sides, especially Man United, should steer well clear of trying to sign him. There is absolutely no way Erik Ten Hag will want his weekly press conferences dominated by Neymar-related questions, and that’s exactly what he’d get if the Red Devils did bring him to Old Trafford,” said Collymore.

Manchester United remain keen to bolster their attack this summer, and Ten Hag is expected to prioritise a move for a new No. 9.

Red Devils eyeing Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Evan Ndicka, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils remain eager to reinforce their backline this summer amid the uncertain futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Both players have dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season and could move on to greener pastures. Ndicka has emerged as an option for Ten Hag to consider.

The 23-year-old has been rock-solid at the back for Eintracht Frankfurt recently, and his efforts have forced Manchester United to take note. Ndicka’s contract with the Bundesliga side expires at the end of this season, but he's unlikely to sign an extension. The Red Devils are now hoping to pick him up on a Bosman move this summer.

Bruno Fernandes refuses to label the season a success

Bruno Fernandes is not satisfied with the outcome of the current season.

Bruno Fernandes has refused to label the current season a success for Manchester United.

The Red Devils won the Carling Cup and have secured a top-four place this campaign. Ten Hag’s men are also in the FA Cup final and could even finish third if they beat Fulham this weekend.

However, after the win over Chelsea, as cited by ESPN, Fernandes said that Manchester United have a higher bar for success.

“It's a positive season, not successful because success is different for this club, and for us players it has to be, too. We did win a trophy. We got into the top four. Now we have another final, but whatever happened in that final will not change anything about the season we have done,” said Fernandes.

He continued:

"After we couldn't fight anymore for the league title, we had to fight for our top four, and we did it. We are really happy to be in the Champions League next season. But obviously, it's kind of an obligation for this club to be in these positions."

Ten Hag is likely to reinforce his squad over the summer with a view to mount a title challenge next season.

