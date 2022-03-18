Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to offload Cristiano Ronaldo; Harry Kane tipped to arrive at Old Trafford, and more - 17 March 2022

Manchester United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish this season. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, a point behind Arsenal, who have played two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Darren Bent has advised the Red Devils to offload Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Alex McLeish has tipped Harry Kane to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 17th March 2022:

Darren Bent advises Manchester United to offload Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a mixed campaign so far.

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has advised Manchester United to offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portuguese has been in decent goalscoring form since rejoining the Red Devils last year, scoring 18 goals. However, the Old Trafford outfit have struggled this season, and Bent believes they require a massive rebuilding this summer.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to fulfill the remaining year of his contract with #mufc . He trusts in the arrival of a guaranteed coach and the reinforcements to aspire to win the Premier League and the Champions League the next campaign. [ @Manu_Sainz 🗞 Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to fulfill the remaining year of his contract with #mufc. He trusts in the arrival of a guaranteed coach and the reinforcements to aspire to win the Premier League and the Champions League the next campaign. [@Manu_Sainz]

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Englishman named Ronaldo among the players who should be axed.

“The ones you keep are (David) de Gea; you keep Varane. You need a new right-back, I think. (Harry) Maguire? Nope. I don't think (Scott McTominay) is good enough but he's one of your own. Building-wise? Nope. I think Fred is a weird one because you have to say he's been one in the last few weeks who has gone, 'You know what? I'm up for this'. But I guess if you're trying to start against and build a successful side, he might have to go."

He continued:

“You keep Sancho. Ronaldo has got to to go. (Edinson) Cavani has got to go. (Martial) has got to go. Rashford is the one where, if the new manager fancies him, there's something there. If he can get that best out of him then you keep him because he's young."

Bent added:

(Pogba) is going to go anyway; he's on a free at the end of the season. If Manchester United have got any kind of aspirations, (he should go). I love Pogba as a player, I really do, but Manchester United fans are becoming sick of saying, 'we're waiting for that consistency', so he'd have to go."

United are potentially bracing for a plethora of departures as a mass overhaul and the arrival of a new permanent manager looms large.

Harry Kane tipped to arrive at Old Trafford by Alex McLeish

Harry Kane could arrive at Old Trafford this summer,

Scottish football manager Alex McLeish has tipped Harry Kane to join Manchester United this summer. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is a long-term target of the Red Devils, who are likely to be in the market for a new number nine.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that Kane, who is contracted with Spurs till 2024, could vastly improve the Old Trafford outfit.

“I can still see Harry Kane making that move. He’ll probably be thinking: ‘Well, I can take them into the Champions League. I’m maybe the missing link up front.’ I know he’s a very level-headed guy, but he’s got that confidence. He’s got those statistics behind him to be a guy who can lift them the Champions League betterness, shall we say, rather than greatness. At the moment, they’re a long way away from that,” said McLeish.

He added:

“It is a crossroads, and Harry’s the only one who can answer that. If he wishes to stay at Spurs, I’m sure fans will be absolutely delighted. At the same time, if he’s got that ambition to go and win when something else, if he’s serious, if he really believes Spurs can’t do it, that’s for him to make that decision. A lot of people will be saying you’ve got to go. I’d say the majority would say go to Man United, make them better and win something there. Then your career will be complete."

It remains to be seen if Kane remains at Spurs for next season after almost joining Manchester City last summer.

Red Devils include Julen Lopetegi to managerial shortlist

Julen Lopetegui could take charge at Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United have added Julen Lopetegui to their managerial shortlist, according to The Guardian.

The Red Devils have already initiated the process to identify their next manager. Rangnick is scheduled to head upstairs for a consultant job at the end of the season.

PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag are among the favourites for the hot seat at Old Trafford. Spain manager Luis Enrique is also in with a shout.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop #MUFC Manchester United have narrowed their manager search to a five-man shortlist — Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. [ @ChrisWheelerDM Manchester United have narrowed their manager search to a five-man shortlist — Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. [@ChrisWheelerDM] #MUFC

Thomas Tuchel’s sudden availability has seen the German manager included among the shortlisted candidates as well. Sevilla manager Lopetegui has now joined the fray.

Edited by Bhargav