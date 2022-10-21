Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January; club interested in Juventus midfielder, and more - October 21, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 22) to face Chelsea in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are a point behind the fifth-placed Blues after ten games.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore has advised the Red Devils to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 21, 2022:

Manchester United advised to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred up controversy with his recent actions.

Stan Collymore reckons Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent behaviour is enough to end his association with Manchester United.

The Portuguese caused an uproar after walking away from the stadium before the end of the Red Devil’s game against Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag revealed on Friday that the 37-year-old had refused to come on as a substitute late on.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the Old Trafford outfit should let Ronaldo leave for free in January.

“I’ve said it for a while now – Man United should buy him out of his contract and give him a free transfer in January after the World Cup. If I’m Man United, before Ronaldo leaves to join Portugal, I’d tap him on the shoulder and say ‘thanks for everything you’ve done, best of luck in Qatar, but you’re not coming back’,” said Collymore.

Manchester United have already suspended Ronaldo from the squad for this weekend’s game. He has also been asked to train away from the first team. Collymore, meanwhile, is convinced that there’s no way back for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Old Trafford.

“Either way though – I don’t think he’ll play for Man United again. How can he and the club come back from this? How can you allow a player, a top earner too, who refused to do his duties and then stormed off to remain with the club? What example does that set to the others?” said Collymore.

Ronaldo has scored two goals in 11 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Red Devils interested in Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Weston McKennie, according to Simon Phillips via Caught Offside. The American has come into his own this season at Juventus, registering 13 appearances and scoring once. His recent good form has generated attention around Europe, with the Red Devils among the clubs monitoring him with interest.

Ten Hag remains keen to add more quality to his squad next year, and the midfield has emerged as an area that needs reinforcements. While Casemiro has already proven his worth, United do have his age in mind. McKennie could be a long-term replacement for the Brazilian. However, the Red Devils may have to ward off competition from quite a few clubs to get the American.

Lisandro Martinez eager to take Manchester United back to glory days

Lisandro Martinez has been a superb addition to the starting XI.

Lisandro Martinez is eager to help Manchester United get back to their glory days. The Argentinean joined the Red Devils this summer from Ajax and has hit the ground running. He has been outstanding alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of Ten Hag’s defence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as cited by Stretty News, Martinez said that the team has to be patient to get to the top.

“Sometimes we have to be patient, you know. Especially in the beginning, we know that we did not play how we wanted. But it is part of football, we learn. It is experience. We have a new team, a new system. Now we have to keep going,” said Martinez.

He continued:

“It is difficult. Especially in football, you don’t have time. If you lose you are a really bad player or a really bad team. But we know what we are. We have to be calm, we have to be patient, and always try hard.”

The Argentinean added that the team is determined to get the club back to where they deserve to be.

“For sure, our ambition is to win titles, to put Manchester United where they deserve [to be]. I think we are in a good way to do it. But we have to keep out feet on the ground, we have to be humble and take it step by step,” said Martinez.

Manchester United have won six and lost three of their ten games in the league this season.

