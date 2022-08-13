Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to offload Marcus Rashford; club interested in PSG striker, and more - August 12, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Brentford in their second game of the new Premier League season. New United manager Erik ten Hag began life at Old Trafford with a defeat (to Brighton & Hove Albion) and will look to make amends this weekend.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT host Simon Jordan wants the Red Devils to offload Marcus Rashford this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 12, 2022:

Simon Jordan advises Red Devils to offload Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is wanted at PSG this summer.

Manchester United should offload Marcus Rashford this summer, according to Simon Jordan. The Englishman has been linked with PSG in the past few days.

Speaking recently, Jordan said that Rashford is not a superstar world-beater.

“The problem with Marcus Rashford is that he has been built up in the minds of many people that watch him, or don’t watch him, at a level that he’s not really at. At that level he’s been judged at, his standards have diminished when really and truly he’s a good player capable of playing for Manchester United and England. But he’s not this superstar world-beater that people have alluded to and put him on a pedestal,” said Jordan.

Jordan added that Rashford’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

“If I’m Manchester United – given what I’ve seen from him and given the fact his agent is at it – I’d send him to PSG in a cab. I think Marcus Rashford’s time at Manchester United is done. I think he needs a change of direction,” said Jordan.

He added:

“I think there is a change required. People like Marcus Rashford are beginning to fall into a camp that Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial have fallen into, which is bags and bags of ability but not enough delivery on a regular basis.”

Rashford is expected to hit the ground running this season after an underwhelming five-goal 2021-22 campaign.

Red Devils interested in Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is likely to leave PSG this summer.

Manchester United are interested in Mauro Icardi, according to TyC Sports via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean striker is surplus to requirements at PSG this summer and has been asked to search for a new club. United are among the parties interested in his services.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for a new number nine due to the uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club are yet to sign a replacement for Edinson Cavani, who left this summer. Anthony Martial’s injury woes have also been a cause of concern for Ten Hag. Icardi could be the answer, and a loan move with an option to buy could be on the cards.

Alex McLeish backs Manchester United’s pursuit of Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish believes Adrien Rabiot could improve Manchester United’s midfield. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with the Red Devils recently and could join the club in the coming days.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish reserved special praise on Rabiot

“I haven’t heard much about Rabiot in the last year or two, but I was very, very impressed with him when PSG were doing really well in the Champions League. Rabiot was very much a big part in that. I love his all-action midfield play and his intelligence. When I saw the name linked with United, I thought ‘at last’, there is a player who could improve this midfield no end,” said McLeish.

McLeish added that Scott McTominay is not the answer to the midfield conundrum at Old Trafford.

“I gave Scott (McTominay) his debut; he was just a kid at Man United at the time. I felt he didn’t have all the answers yet. He is not the type who is going to be there, running the midfield as a holding midfielder. He is more industrious. I do think he has something to give a decent team. Where they have gone wrong in the past, is recruitment. So they need to put that right,” said McLeish.

Rabiot appeared 45 times for Juventus last season but failed to find the back of the net.

