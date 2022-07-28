Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Atletico Madrid forward; club announce Lisandro Martinez arrival, and more - July 27, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to turn over a new leaf under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman took over the reins at Old Trafford this summer.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised the Red Devils to swap Cristiano Ronaldo with an Atletico Madrid forward. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have announced the arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 27, 2022:

Paul Robinson advises Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Antoine Griezmann

Cristiano Ronaldo could join Atletico Madrid this summer.

Paul Robinson has advised Manchester United to explore a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann. The Portuguese is eager to leave the Red Devils this summer and has been linked with a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave.His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFCHis agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. https://t.co/6CjzS8WSdA

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Griezmann could help fill Ronaldo’s boots at Old Trafford.

“The problem is, Man United have got a huge asset tying up a lot of their room on the wage bill who doesn’t want to be at the club. They need to maximise a deal. They have to get the right deal for the club, whatever that may be,” said Robinson.

He continued:

"If they would like Griezmann, if that is the way the manager wants to play, it could work. That could be a way of moving Ronaldo on without incurring a huge financial loss. Griezmann is a top player.”

Robinson added:

“To lose Ronaldo and bring in Griezmann … I think they need an out-and-out number nine. I wouldn’t go into the season without one. It is a position that needs to be addressed. You cannot rely on (Marcus) Rashford and (Anthony) Martial.”

Red Devils announce Lisandro Martinez arrival

Lisandro Martinez has arrived at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have announced the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. The Argentinean was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Red Devils won the race for his signature.

Lisandro Martinez @LisandrMartinez



I'll do my very best as a Red to achieve together what this great club deserves... can't wait to get started! 🏼 #MUFC An amazing feeling and a huge honour to join @ManUtd I'll do my very best as a Red to achieve together what this great club deserves... can't wait to get started! An amazing feeling and a huge honour to join @ManUtd! 🔴 I'll do my very best as a Red to achieve together what this great club deserves... can't wait to get started! 👍🏼 #MUFC https://t.co/YAe4vkOBjc

Speaking at his unveiling, Martinez said that it's an honour for him to join the Old Trafford outfit.

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further. I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career, and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United,” said Martinez.

He continued:

"There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it."

Martinez added:

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there, but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

Luke Chadwick compares Erik ten Hag with Jurgen Klopp

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has compared Erik ten Hag with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman is working to instill his philosophy in the Red Devils squad, with his team already showing signs of improvement.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick added that Ten Hag prefers his midfield to push further forward, unlike Klopp.

“At the moment, it looks quite similar to Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, but I think he’s also got his own brand. He’s got a huge reputation from what he achieved at Ajax, similarly to Klopp when he arrived after doing impressive work at Borussia Dortmund. Let’s see if he can also come to the Premier League and consistently deliver results in probably the best league in the world,” said Chadwick.

He added:

“I think, maybe the difference between Klopp’s style of play and Ten Hag’s is that Klopp’s teams don’t really get the midfielders further forward. Ten Hag likes his midfield players to join his attackers and get in the box. It’ll be exciting to see how his methodology will work at United, but the early signs look really positive. Let’s hope he can build on that.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far