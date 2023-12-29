Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Joshua Kimmich, club want Youssouf Fofana, and more - December 29, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (December 30) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team arrive at the game buoyed by their midweek 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to target Joshua Kimmich. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning to move for Youssouf Fofana.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from December 29, 2023.

Manchester United advised to sign Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich could be on the move next summer

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has advised the club to target Joshua Kimmich. The German midfielder’s contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2025 and he hasn’t agreed to a new deal yet. The Red Devils have reportedly entered the race to sign Kimmich, according to Focus.de.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken charge of 25% of the club, including the football operations and recruitment. As such, reinforcements could be in order at the turn of the year. Speaking to Betfair, however, Berbatov admitted that prising Kimmich away in January would be impossible.

“Going forward with the takeover, I wonder how brave Man United will be in the transfer market. Joshua Kimmich is being linked, but he’s such an important player for Bayern Munich. Can I see him leaving Bayern and coming to United in the January transfer window? I don’t think that will happen,” said Berbatov.

Berbatov went on to add that Kimmich could be a fine replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford.

“Maybe we can speak about this transfer in the summer, but he’s someone who is highly regarded at his- current club. With Casemiro’s injuries and form, maybe United are going to look for a replacement,” said Berbatov.

He continued:

“Let’s not forget about Scott McTominay though, he’s there and playing well, but if Casemiro is not going to be counted on to continue to play because of his age and injuries, then of course, you need to buy someone to replace him.

"Kimmich is someone who fits perfectly in that position, but does he want to leave Bayern? That’s going to be a tough decision.”

Kimmich has appeared 367 times for the Bavarians, scoring 41 goals and setting up 100 more.

Red Devils want Youssouf Fofana

Youssouf Fofana is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Youssouf Fofana, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Red Devils are seeking to add more steel to their midfield in 2024. Casemiro is at the fag end of his career and has struggled with injuries this season, while Sofyan Amrabat has been a disappointment so far. Fofana has emerged as an option to eventually replace the Brazilian at Old Trafford.

The French midfielder has been an integral part of plans for Monaco this season, registering one goal and three assists from 15 outings across competitions. Fofana will reportedly be available for £26 million, which could make him a bargain buy for Manchester United. The 24-year-old’s contract with the French side expires in 2025.

Manchester United backed to pursue loan deals in January by journalist

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth believes that Manchester United could explore the loan market in January. The Red Devils have failed to get going this season, struggling to cope with the multiple injuries to first-team stars. Erik ten Hag could seek reinforcements in the winter to address the situation.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth insisted that big-name arrivals are unlikely in January.

“And I think Erik ten Hag has always said ‘Look, when everyone is fit, that's when you'll start seeing a different Manchester United’ because there are so many injuries and I know I’m harking back to it, but there are so many injuries just now. And it's that old cliché, it’ll be like a new signing when some of these players do come back,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“The likes of Lisandro Martinez and the likes of Casemiro as well. So, I can't see big, big money being spent, but maybe Manchester United might have to look into the loan market again to try and see if they can do a deal, particularly with a striker.”

Ten Hag signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, but a new striker remains an urgent need following the Dane’s struggles this season. He has scored just one goal in 15 Premier League games.