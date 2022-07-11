Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to target Robert Lewandowski as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement; Erik ten Hag turns down chance to sign Villarreal defender, and more - July 10, 2022

Manchester United failed to finish in the top four last campaign, ending the campaign in sixth place to miss out on next season's UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised the Red Devils to target Robert Lewandowski as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, new United manager Erik ten Hag has turned down the chance to sign a Villarreal defender this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 10, 2022:

Paul Robinson advises Manchester United to target Robert Lewandowski as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Paul Robinson believes Manchester United should target Robert Lewandowski if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves this summer.

The Portuguese apparently wants to call time on his time at Old Trafford ahead of the new season, with a move to Chelsea an increasing possibility.

Lewandowski’s future at Bayern Munich is also up in the air. The Polish striker’s contract expires in 2023, but he's not looking to sign an extension. The Bavarians want him to stay but could be forced to offload the 33-year-old if he continues to stall a new deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said Lewandowski would be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at Old Trafford if the Portuguese leaves.

“If they lose Ronaldo, they are going to lose a lot of goals. Somebody like Dybala could go someway to replacing them, even though he is not an out-and-out number nine. I still have a sneaky feeling about Lewandowski. They are talking about him going to Barcelona, but they are struggling to finance it at the moment. The longer that drags on, the more you think it might not come off,” said Robinson.

He continued:

“If Ronaldo leaves, there could be a domino effect. United might take a chance on Lewandowski. He would be the perfect fit for United. I know they have signed strikers of a certain age before like (Edinson) Cavani and Ronaldo. I think Lewandowski would be a really good fit at Old Trafford.”

Erik ten Hag turns down chance to sign Pau Torres

Pau Torres is unlikely to arrive at OId Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag has turned down the opportunity to add Pau Torres to his squad this summer, according to The Mirror. Manchester United had previously earmarked the Villarreal defender as a possible target this summer. The Red Devils wanted to bring the Spaniard to Old Trafford, but a move was vetoed by their new manager.

Instead, the Dutchman has urged the club to sign Lisandro Martinez ahead of the new season. The Argentinean is versatile enough to operate in multiple positions in the back and midfield. Ten Hag has already reached out to the 24-year-old and convinced him to move to Old Trafford. However, United are yet to strike a deal with Ajax for Martinez.

David de Gea was let down by his teammates last season, says Frank McAvennie

David de Gea is one of the longest-serving players at Old Trafford right now.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes David de Gea is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Spaniard has come under the scanner after Manchester United let in 57 goals last season in the Premier League. The Red Devils have been linked with former Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, who is available on a Bosman move this summer.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that De Gea was let down by his backline last season.

“I think they need more than a goalkeeper who’s on a free. I think they’ve got bigger problems to worry about than getting one of them in. I think he’s still one of the best in the world, De Gea. I think he’s up there,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“I felt sorry for him last year and the year before because the defence was giving him no help. Right across the back four; (Raphael])Varane looked shell-shocked, like he couldn’t believe what was happening, how bad they were. (Luke) Shaw hasn’t done it for me either.”

