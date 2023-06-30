Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree Mason Mount deal; Victor Osimhen wants Old Trafford move, and more - June 30, 2023

Manchester United are looking to improve their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Erik ten Hag will look for further improvements after an impressive debut campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have struck a deal with Chelsea for the services of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Elsewhere, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen wants to move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 30, 2023:

Manchester United agree Mason Mount deal

Mason Mount is set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have agreed a £60 million deal with Chelsea for the services of Mason Mount, according to The Athletic.

The Englishman was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford since the start of the summer. Mount's current contract with the Blues expires at the end of next season, but he's looking for a new challenge this summer.

The Red Devils were quick to identify an opportunity and have been on Mount's care for a while. It turned out to be quite a difficult pursuit, with Chelsea rejecting three offers for the player. However, Manchester United never lost sight of their target and have now convinced the London giants with their latest bid.

The Red Devils are set to offer £55 million up front for the player, with the rest in add-ons. Ten Hag reckons Mount could be the final piece of his midfield jigsaw, which already boasts the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Victor Osimhen wants Old Trafford move

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Napoli midfielder Salvatore Bagni reckons Manchester United and Real Madrid are the only team Victor Osimhen wants to join this summer.

The Nigerian striker is a sought-after man this summer following his exploits in the 2022-23 season. Osimhen registered 31 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions, helping Napoli win the Serie A title.

The Red Devils are in the market for a world-class No. 9 and have their eyes on the 24-year-old. Speaking to Tele A, Bagni also added that Osimhen is not interested in returning to France or moving to Germany.

"Osimhen does not return to France because he has already played there, in Germany the same thing, to Liverpool and Chelsea he does not go because they don't play the Champions League.

"Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He's not interested in the other teams," said Bagni.

Osimhen, though, is likely to cost around €150 million this summer.

Marcus Rashford wants to extend stay with Red Devils

Marcus Rashford is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford is not planning to leave Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English forward's contract with the Red Devils expires in 12 months, and the two parties are already locked in talks for an extension. Rashford has been in explosive form under Ten Hag in the recently concluded season, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

His form has generated interest from clubs across Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly playing close attention to his situation. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the Englishman is expected to continue his stay at Old Trafford.

"You always hear the word 'close' ,and then two weeks later, it’s still close. I mean define close. They’ll never put a timescale on it. With a contract this big with one of their key, key players at the club, it’s always going to take a long time now," said Sheth.

He continued:

“He’s had interest form elsewhere before, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, who tried to sign him. He does want to stay, Manchester United wants him to stay, and all the noises we are getting is that there is a willingness from all parties to get this contract signed and to get it over the line.”

Rashford could hit a higher gear alongside a proper No. 9 next season.

