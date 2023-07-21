Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils announce Andre Onana arrival; Rasmus Hojlund eager for Old Trafford move, and more - July 21, 2023

Manchester United are working to remodel their squad as per Erik ten Hag's requirements. The Dutch manager has been a hit since taking charge of the club last summer, ending their six-year trophy drought with the Carabao Cup win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have announced the arrival of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. Elsewhere, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is eager to move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 21, 2023:

Manchester United announce Andre Onana arrival

Andre Onana has arrived at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have announced the arrival of Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is Ten Hag's second signing this summer and will replace David de Gea, who left Old Trafford this month on a free transfer after 12 years.

Speaking to the club's media, Onana said it's an incredible honour to join the Red Devils.

"To join Manchester United is an incredible honour, and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

"Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates and new ambitions to fight for," said Onana.

He continued:

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

Onana has worked with Ten Hag before at Ajax.

Rasmus Hojlund eager for Old Trafford move

Rasmus Hojlund is eager to join his dream club.

Rasmus Hojlund is desperate to join Manchester United this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish striker has emerged as a target for Ten Hag this year. The Dutch manager wants a new No. 9 and has settled on the 20-year-old, who has reportedly agreed terms to move to Old Trafford.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils are working to agree a deal with Atalanta next.

"This is the priority now, to try to reach an agreement with Atalanta for Hojlund. We know the player is, I always say this, super, super keen on the move.

"He would love to play for Manchester United. He's been a Manchester United fan since he was a baby, so it's a big opportunity for him to go to Man United now," said Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain also have their eyes on Hojlund.

Eintracht Frankfurt worried about Red Devils' pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani (right) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Eintracht Frankfurt are worried that they could lose Randal Kolo Muani to United this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The French forward was in explosive form for the Bundesliga side last season - bagging 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games across competitions - and has reportedly turned heads at Old Trafford.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Frankfurt reckon Kolo Muani could leave if the Red Devils come calling.

"Frankfurt are afraid of one club when it comes to the future of Randal Kolo Muani – Manchester United. They heard that PSG weren’t so keen on the player right now, so they hoped to keep him for one more year, but the only unknown for them is United. They are still waiting for the offer United were preparing," wrote Falk.

He added:

“If they come, I think Kolo Muani would agree because there are not so many clubs left, and they were one of the first who showed interest. The offer is not on the table now, but Frankfurt are still afraid (that he could leave), and now we have to see what they will do.”

Ten Hag has his eyes on Kolo Muani as he searches for the right striker to fit his tactics at Old Trafford.