Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils asked to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's example; Bayern Munich want Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and more - 22 February 2022

Manchester United face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. The Premier League giants will hope to come away with a positive result ahead of the home leg next month.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes wants the Red Devils to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's example in the Champions League. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 22nd February 2022:

Bruno Fernandes wants Manchester United to follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s example

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the main man at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes believes the rest of the Manchester United team must show the same desire as Cristiano Ronaldo to find success in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won the coveted tournament five times in his career, but remains hungry for more success.

Speaking recently, Fernandes acknowledged the 37-year-old’s dominance in the competition.

“Cristiano won this competition many times, and everyone knows in this kind of competition, he has that smell for the goal; he has that smell for doing different things. In the same way we have Rapha (Varane) that has won the Champions League also, I think four times. That is a player also that is capable to do, but it's always a first time for someone that wins,” said Fernandes.

However, Fernandes also said that everyone in the team must work together to succeed.

“Sometimes it's about someone that has more experience; sometimes it's about someone that has experienced it for the first time because they're hungry to do something well, something good; they want to show it. Because Cristiano when he won the first one, obviously he probably was not the most influential player or, you can say, that had more experience in that competition but he won it anyway, and he helped the team win the Champions League,” said Fernandes.

The midfielder continued:

"It's all about everyone has to stick together doing the same things, have the same focus and obviously having players that can decide games for us in any moment is always helpful, and being Cristiano or another one the most important for us is winning the game and going through this stage."

Ronaldo has scored six times in the Champions League this season. Two of his record eight hat-tricks in the competition have come against Atletico.

Bayern Munich want Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (right) has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United

Bayern Munich are interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Englishman was a regular feature in the United team under Ole Gunnar Solskajer. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to break into interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s plans at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot has enjoyed a resurgence under the German manager, relegating Wan-Bissaka to the bench.

The Red Devils could cash in on the Englishman this summer if he fails to prove his worth. Meanwhile, the Bavarians are looking for a new right-back, and have their eyes on the 24-year-old, whose current contract expires in 2024.

Robbie Keane heaps praise on Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been on fire in recent games.

Robbie Keane has lavished praise on Jadon Sancho after his performance against Leeds United. The Englishman set up two goals and ran the show at Elland Road, helping Manchester United pick up all three points on the road.

Speaking after the game, Keane said that Sancho is beginning to deliver on his promise.

“He was brilliant today, Sancho. The last few weeks he’s been fantastic. When he first came, every time he got the ball he was going backwards and playing simple passes. Now in the last four weeks I’ve seen him, when he gets it in 1 v 1 situations, he’s running at people; he’s nutmegging people,” said Keane.

“His numbers at Borussia Dortmund were incredible; he needs to do it now. He seems to be starting to deliver now with goals and assists,” continued Keane.

Sancho has bagged four goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions this season for United since arriving last summer.

