Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in battle for Michael Olise, club identify Erik Ten Hag replacements, and more - February 5, 2024

Manchester United registered a 3-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, February 4. A Rasmus Hojlund opener and Alejandro Garnacho's brace helped Erik ten Hag's team climb up to sixth in the league table with 38 points after 23 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are locked in a battle with Manchester City for the services of Michael Olise. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have identified two candidates as possible replacements for Ten Hag.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 5, 2024.

Manchester United in battle for Michael Olise

Michael Olise is wanted in Manchester

Manchester United are battling Manchester City for the services of Michael Olise, according to The Sun.

The French forward has caught the eye with his performances for Crystal Palace of late. Olise has appeared 11 times so far in an injury-ravaged season, registering six goals and three assists in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are expected to further invest in their right forward position this year, amid Antony's poor form. Olise has emerged as the perfect candidate for the role.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is a fan of the 22-year-old and wants him at the Etihad. City are likely to give their crosstown rivals stiff competition for the Frenchman's services.

Red Devils identify Erik Ten Hag replacements

Antonio Conte could be an option to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have identified Julen Lopetegui and Antonio Conte as options to replace Erik ten Hag, according to Caught Offside.

The Dutch manager's position at Old Trafford is under threat after an underwhelming season so far. The Red Devils are out of the title race and have also exited the Champions League as well as the EFL Cup.

INEOS recently took charge of footballing aspects of the club and is expected to make some tough decisions ahead, including a possible managerial change. Lopetegui last managed Wolverhampton Wanderers and is available to take over this summer. Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Conte is also in the running for the role.

Manchester United have initiated contact with both men, but talks are at a preliminary stage for now. There's no rush to part ways with Ten Hag right now, but things could change if the season ends in a whimper.

Manchester United backed to initiate contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be offered a new deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United are likely to initiate contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka this year, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English right-back has struggled with injuries this season, while Diogo Dalot's recent form has also kept him out of the team. The 26-year-old has appeared 17 times across competitions this campaign, setting up two goals.

Wan-Bissaka remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer, with the Red Devils likely to attempt multiple changes to their squad.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth pointed out that financial constraints could force the Premier League club to offer the Englishman a new deal.

"To me, it looks like the right back area would probably be the fourth priority of those four positions, it looks like the other three positions are a lot more urgent for Manchester United. You could argue against every single central defender that's at the club at the moment be it a contract situation, or whether they've wanted to sell them in the past or not," said Sheth.

"Whereas the Wan-Bissaka situation is, if they're trying to sort out those other positions and they haven't really got the money to go into the right back area, then it wouldn't surprise me if they start to try and negotiate with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and give an extension of that contract just to give them that leeway. But I'm sure that those four positions will be the ones that they'll be looking at," he continued.

Wan-Bissaka's contract with Manchester United expires in 2025.