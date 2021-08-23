Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils can sign Cristiano Ronaldo for €28m, club want Portuguese midfielder for less than his £40m valuation, and more - 22nd August 2021

Manchester United equalled the longest unbeaten away run in the history of top-flight English football with their 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday. The Red Devils salvaged a point from losing position thanks to Mason Greenwood. The result highlighted a few gaps in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team that the Norwegian will be hoping to address before the end of the summer.

Manchester United could be tempted to attempt a reunion with their prodigal son this month. The Red Devils are also interested in securing a Portuguese midfielder in a cut-price deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 22 August 2021.

Manchester United can sign Cristiano Ronaldo for €28m

Manchester United could sign Cristiano Ronaldo for just €28m this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol. The Portuguese is reportedly looking to end his association with Juventus and leave the Bianconeri this summer. The Red Devils have invariably been linked with a sensational return of their prodigal son.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has not asked the club to leave. The Serie A giants expect him to stay as well but are ready to let him go if a club offers to buy out his current contract. Manchester United have been linked with the Portuguese almost every summer since he left Old Trafford, but this is the best chance the Red Devils have of making the deal happen.

Ronaldo open to leaving Juventus before 31 Aug. No club has made offer. He has not officially told Juventus he wants to leave. Juventus expect him to stay. Vice chairman Nedved has just said Ronaldo is staying. To sign him you have to buy out his contract which would cost €28m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s astronomical wage, though, could prove to be a problem for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already invested heavily in Jadon Sancho this summer and it is not clear whether the Red Devils have the funds to make the deal happen. As such, the Premier League giants might not be interested in bringing the Portuguese home right now.

Red Devils want Portuguese midfielder for less than his £40m valuation

Manchester United want Ruben Neves in a cut-price deal

Manchester United want to sign Ruben Neves for less than his £40m price tag, according to The Express. The Red Devils continue to be linked with a defensive midfielder this summer and a 1-1 draw against Southampton has only helped fuel those demands. The Portuguese is one of the candidates shortlisted for the role.

Rúben Neves vs. Spurs [match rank]:



63 attempted passes [🥇]

55 successful passes [🥇]

34 final third passes [🥇]

17 attempted long passes [🥇]

15 accurate long passes [🥇]

6 successful tackles [🥇]*

5 chances created [🥇]

2 through balls [🥇]



Impressive distribution. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/5O45s9lZq4 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 22, 2021

However, Manchester United are yet to submit an official bid for the player. The Red Devils are only willing to sanction a deal for Neves if he is available in a cut-price deal, with their interest in the player not as strong as reported earlier.

Manchester United offered chance to sign former Arsenal midfielder

Ramsey" height="533" width="800" /> Manchester United have turned down the chance to sign Aaron Ramsey

Manchester United have been offered a chance to sign Aaron Ramsey, according to The Faithful MUFC via Transfer Window Podcast. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield this month and have a chance to bring the Welshman to Old Trafford. Juventus have apparently offered Ramsey to the Premier League giants in exchange for Nemanja Matic.

However, Manchester United turned down the proposal. Ramsey left Arsenal in 2019 as a free agent and joined the Bianconeri on a weekly salary of £400,000. The move backfired and the 30-year-old is hoping for a fresh start now.

