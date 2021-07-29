Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils closing in on €80m Atletico Madrid duo, star defender worried about future and more - 28th July 2021

Manchester United have displayed amazing efficiency in the way they have conducted their business this summer. The Red Devils have already secured the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, while Tom Heaton has also moved to Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming for silverware in the upcoming season and is leaving no stones unturned to build a team of his choice.

Manchester United are planning for the present as well as the future. The Red Devils want a central midfielder as well as a right-back before the end of the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 28 July 2021.

Manchester United closing in on €80m Atletico Madrid duo

Manchester United are closing in on Atletico Madrid duo Saul Niguez and Kieran Trippier, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Red Devils have turned their attention to midfield after securing the services of Raphael Varane. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in Saul, who is also wanted by Liverpool. The Reds are ready to offer €40m for the Spaniard and are also including Xherdan Shaqiri as part of the deal. However, the La Liga giants have no interest in the Swiss international and want Jordan Henderson instead.

Saúl Ñíguez is a player that Manchester United have always appreciated - he’s considered a top midfielder. Ñíguez is on the market for Atlético Madrid in case they receive a bid of around €40-45m. As of now, United have been quiet on this. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano YT] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 28, 2021

Manchester United are willing to offer €50m for Saul and are leading the race for his signature. But a move could depend on the future of Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with Paris Saint-Germain. The Red Devils also want a right-back as competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Solskjaer believes Trippier will be perfect for the job. The Red Devils might have to pay €30m for the player’s services, with the Englishman itching to join the Premier League giants. Trippier’s arrival could spell the end of Diogo Dalot’s time at Old Trafford.

Star defender worried about future

Eric Bailly is worried about his future at Old Trafford, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The arrival of Raphael Varane is expected to push the Ivorian further down the pecking order at Manchester United. Bailly recently signed an extension with the Red Devils but might find opportunities hard to come by next season.

Eric Bailly will seek clarification over his future at #mufc after they reached a deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane - amid concerns that his first team opportunities will be severely limited. [@RobDawsonESPN] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 27, 2021

The Ivorian has endured an injury-ravaged period since joining Manchester United in 2016. If fit, Bailly can be a monster at the back and the player will not be short of suitors if he decides to call time on his association with the Red Devils. The Premier League giants might also be tempted to cash in on the player given the plethora of options currently in the squad.

Manchester United complete move for talented teenager

Manchester United have signed Liverpool prodigy Ethan Ennis from Liverpool, according to The Sun. The 16-year-old is one of the brightest young talents to emerge from the Reds academy in recent years and managed five goals and one assist from eight games for the Under-18 side last season. Ennis turned down a scholarship offer from Liverpool and the Red Devils were locked in battle with Chelsea for the youngster’s services.

However, Manchester United have won the race for his signature. Ennis even confirmed his arrival at Old Trafford via his social media account.

