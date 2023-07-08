Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils closing in on Andre Onana; Rasmus Hojlund agrees personal terms with club, and more - July 8, 2023

Manchester United are working to improve their squad after a decent season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager took charge last summer and helped his team win the EFL Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are closing in on Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Elsewhere, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has agreed personal terms at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 8, 2023:

Manchester United closing in on Andre Onana

Andre Onana is edging closer to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are edging closer to Andre Onana, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Cameroonian is a top target for Ten Hag this summer, with the Dutch manager eager for a ball-playing goalkeeper. Onana has been impressive since joining Inter Milan last summer and powered them to the UEFA Champions League final.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 27-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils

"The Andre Onana story is absolutely on, with very, very intense negotiations in the next hours and days. Let me remind you of a crucial point. Onana already said yes to Manchester United, and we know that he already agreed personal terms so the contract is ready," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It only depends on the clubs. Onana is happy in Milan. He’s happy at Inter, but he’s ready to rejoin Erik ten Hag after the period they had together at Ajax, and to try a new experience in England."

Onana has previously worked together with Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Rasmus Hojlund agrees personal terms with Red Devils

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

The Danish striker was a revelation for Atalanta last season and has emerged as a target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager wants a new No. 9 to lead the line at Old Trafford next season.

Ten Hag has identified Harry Kane as his preferred target, but prising the Englishman away from Tottenham Hotspur could be a challenge. The Red Devils have been forced to consider alternate options and have Hojlund on their wishlist.

The 20-year-old is a Manchester United fan and is eager to move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils now hope convince Atalanta to part ways with their prized asset. The Dane could even hand in a transfer request if the two clubs fail to strike a deal.

David de Gea leaves Old Trafford

David de Gea’s time at Old Trafford has come to an end.

David de Gea has left Manchester United, the club have confirmed. The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the Red Devils expired at the end of last month.

The two parties were locked in talks to chalk out a new deal, but negotiations have failed to reach a breakthrough. The 32-year-old spent 12 seasons at Old Trafford, registering a club-record 190 clean sheets from 545 appearances and leaves as a club legend.

Reaching out to fans via Twitter, De Gea reflected on a wonderful stint with the Premier League giants and looked forward to a new challenge.

“My farewell message to all Manchester United supporters is extremely difficult to write. I want to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years.

"We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club and gave me the opportunity to wear this badge,” wrote De Gea.

He continued:

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt. To lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world, was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers.

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.”

He concluded:

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings, new beginnings. Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. This club, Old Trafford and our incredible supporters will forever be in my heart. We’ve seen it all.”

Andre Onana is the favourite to become the new No. 1 under Ten Hag.

Poll : 0 votes