Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils closing in on Manuel Ugarte, club make Sofyan Amrabat decision, and more - August 26, 2024

Manchester United have been quite active in the ongoing transfer window, bringing in four new faces so far. However, Erik ten Hag is now working to end the summer with a bang.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are inching closer to signing Manuel Ugarte. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have come to a decision regarding a move for Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 26, 2024.

Manchester United closing in on Manuel Ugarte, says Fabrizio Romano

Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are a step away from securing the services of Manuel Ugarte, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan midfielder is a priority target for Erik ten Hag this summer.

The Dutchman hasn't had the best of starts to the new season, with the midfield identified as an area that needs reinforcements. Casemiro is feeling his age and an upgrade in the position could help get the best out of Kobbie Mainoo.

Ugarte has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job and the Red Devils have been hot on his heels for a while. The player is apparently keen to move to Old Trafford, but the Premier League giants have struggled to convince Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, Romano has claimed that a breakthrough is now close. It appears that Scott McTominay's impending departure to Napoli could facilitate a permanent deal for the Uruguayan. The 23-year-old is ready to travel to Manchester United for his medicals.

Red Devils make Sofyan Amrabat decision

Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have decided not to pursue a move for Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Moroccan spent last season on loan at Old Trafford and enjoyed a strong end to the campaign.

The Red Devils opted not to exercise an option to sign him permanently, but Amrabat has been linked with a return to Manchester all summer. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Fiorentina and is unwilling to sign a new deal.

The Serie A giants are now ready to let the player leave for a meager €15m, but the Premier League side are not ready to match that valuation. Even though Scott McTominay looks set to leave and Christian Eriksen's future is also up in the air, Manchester United may have moved on from Amrabat. The Red Devils are close to securing the services of Manuel Ugarte, so there may be no space in Erik ten Hag's roster for the Moroccan midfielder.

Juventus locked in talks for Jadon Sancho with Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Juventus remain locked in talks with Manchester United to facilitate a move for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to esteemed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The English forward's future continues to make headlines this year, even though he has resolved his issues with Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are apparently open to his departure this summer, with the Dutch manager well-stocked in attack. The Bianconeri have set their eyes on Sancho as a possible replacement for Federico Chiesa.

The Italian forward has entered the final year of his contract at Turin and will not be handed a new deal. Recent reports have suggested that he has admirers at Barcelona, while Chelsea are apparently on his trail as well.

The Bianconeri have turned to Sancho to fill Chiesa's shoes and are determined to secure his services. Juventus are pushing for a temporary deal, although the Premier League giants would prefer to permanently cut ties with the 24-year-old. However, they are likely to accept a loan proposal as well.

