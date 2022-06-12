Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils enter race for Bayern Munich striker; Frenkie de Jong an upgrade on current midfielders, says former player; and more - June 11, 2022

Manchester United will look to strengthen their squad this summer after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and ended the season without silverware.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit have entered the race to sign a Bayern Munich striker. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has said that Frenkie de Jong would be an upgrade on the current midfielders at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 11, 2022:

Manchester United enter race for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to The Daily Star.

The Polish striker is all set to enter the final year of his current contract with Bayern Munich this summer.

The Bavarians remain eager to extend his stay, but the 33-year-old wants to leave the Allianz Arena in search of a fresh challenge. The Red Devils are monitoring his situation with interest.

The Premier League giants are looking to ease the goalscoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the new season.

The club have identified Lewandowski as a possible target. The Polish striker is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana, however, are struggling to meet Bayern Munich’s £40 million valuation of the player.

Manchester United have now entered the fray for Lewandowski but coule face stiff competition from Chelsea.

However, the Blues could only sanction a deal if they offload Romelu Lukaku, which is easier said than done. As such, the Red Devils have an advantage in the race to sign Lewandowski.

Kevin Campbell says Frenkie de Jong will be upgrade on current midfielders at Old Trafford

Frenkie de Jong could leave Barcelona this summer.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Frenkie de Jong would be an upgrade on the current midfielders at Manchester United.

The Dutchman is close to arriving at Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils have already allowed the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata to leave this summer.

Erik ten Hag remains eager to upgrade his midfield and has his eyes on the Barcelona man. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said the current midfield at Old Trafford is not good enough.

“He’s a very good player. He’s quality. When you look at Man United’s midfield, and then you look at Frenkie de Jong – it’s a huge step up. I think Ten Hag knows what he needs and what he wants. He’ll have watched a lot of footage and done a lot of analysis of Man United and realised that the midfield isn’t good enough. He’s making move, and De Jong could be a huge part of this rebuild,” said Campbell.

Paddy Kenny backs Anthony Martial to regain form under Erik ten Hag

Anthony Martial has endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed Anthony Martial to regain his form under Erik ten Hag.

The Frenchman joined Sevilla on loan in January but has failed to leave a mark in La Liga. Martial is now set to return to Old Trafford, but his future remains up in the air.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Martial has the quality and only needs guidance from Ten Hag.

“With Anthony Martial, There is a quality player in there. Man United have quality players. That’s the scary thing. It’s just the way the club has been run recently, it’s not been right. What is to say the new manager can’t get a tune out of Martial? I hope he does,” said Kenny.

He added:

"Man United don’t need to go out and spend stupid money, just get these players playing. When they are at it, they are world-class."

