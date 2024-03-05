Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils enter Victor Osimhen race, club eyeing Nicolo Barella, and more - March 5, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, March 5, at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's men arrive at the game following a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have entered the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. The Premier League giants are also interested in Nicolo Barella.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 5, 2024.

Manchester United enter Victor Osimhen race

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have joined the race for Victor Osimhen, according to The Independent. The Nigerian striker has been in explosive form in recent seasons with Napoli and is already wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal. The Red Devils have now joined the party.

Erik ten Hag is eager to add an established striker to his roster, despite investing £72m in Rasmus Hojlund last summer. While the Dane has shown flashes of brilliance already this season, he is not finished material yet. Osimhen could be an option for the present at Old Trafford and he could also strike up a fruitful partnership with the 21-year-old.

The Nigerian signed a new deal with the Seri A champions last December, but is likely to be on the move this year. However, the 25-year-old reportedly has a €130m release clause in his contract, so prising him away won't be cheap.

Red Devils eyeing Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Nicolo Barella, according to Inter Live. The Italian midfielder is one of the finest in his position in the world at the moment. This season, Barella has registered two goals and five assists in 36 outings across competitions for Inter Milan.

The Red Devils are planning to upgrade their midfield this summer, with Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen unlikely to stay. Casemiro's future also remains up in the air, and the Brazilian is already at the fag end of his career. Barella ticks a lot of boxes and the Premier League giants are keen to take him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are apparently willing to offer as much as €80m for his services at the end of this season. The Nerazzurri are facing financial issues and could be open to letting the 27-year-old leave for a decent fee.

Erik ten Hag's future not decided yet, says journalist

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Erik ten Hag's future, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Red Devils appear to have regressed under the Dutch manager this season, after an impressive debut campaign. The defeat to Manchester City on Sunday has added to speculation regarding Ten Hag's future.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that INEOS are wary of hasty change of management at Old Trafford.

"If you bring in the manager before the sporting director, and that sporting director doesn't like the choice, it's a recipe for disaster. It's also foundationally and strategically backwards," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"I think INEOS share a lot of the same values with how Fenway Sports Group operate, in terms of building a project and a model. They see through their due diligence and look at the shortcomings of always changing the manager first and quickly."

Multiple names have been suggested as the Dutchman's replacement, including former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui. However, Jacobs rubbished those rumours as premature.

"I think a lot of these links with other names are premature because nothing has actually been decided, in terms of whether ten Hag is going to stay or there is a leading candidate to replace him," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"There is a series of names out there. Everyone knows who the top managers are, and many of them are available, but I don't think - from talking to sources - that there is a clear direction of travel yet."

Manchester United are currently working to bring in Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth.