Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eye Mohammed Kudus; Marcus Rashford sent contract extension warning, and more - February 28, 2023

Manchester United will face West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (March 1) in the FA Cup fifth round. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a triumph in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants are interested in Mohammed Kudus. Elsewhere, former Red Devils full-back Paul Parker has warned Marcus Rashford against being too demanding in contract talks.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 28, 2023:

Manchester United eye Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is wanted at Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in Mohammed Kudus, according to Football Ghana.

The Ghana international has earned rave reviews for his performances with Ajax this season. Ten Hag is aware of the player’s abilities, having worked together at the Eredivisie side last season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Erik Ten Hag wants to add at least two significant signings to the Manchester United squad in the summer to maintain their momentum.



He believes Ajax's Mohammed Kudus has the attributes to excel in the Premier League.



(Source: Erik Ten Hag wants to add at least two significant signings to the Manchester United squad in the summer to maintain their momentum.He believes Ajax's Mohammed Kudus has the attributes to excel in the Premier League.(Source: @ManUtdMEN 🚨 Erik Ten Hag wants to add at least two significant signings to the Manchester United squad in the summer to maintain their momentum.He believes Ajax's Mohammed Kudus has the attributes to excel in the Premier League. (Source: @ManUtdMEN) https://t.co/RTMQRmUsCE

The Dutch manager believes Kudus would be a fabulous addition to the squad and is convinced he will flourish in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old also caught the eye with his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, generating interest in his signature. Ten Hag wants to upgrade his attack ahead of the new season and wants to add Kudus to his already impressive frontline.

The Ghanaian has 16 goals and three assists in 32 games across competitions this season for Ajax.

Marcus Rashford sent contract extension warning

Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford remains unresolved.

Paul Parker has advised Marcus Rashford to sign a new deal with Manchester United without much fuss.

The English striker is in the form of his life with the Red Devils and has improved in leaps and bounds under Ten Hag this season. However, his contract with the club runs out next summer.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Locked in. Marcus Rashford has scored 7 goals in February, that’s more than any other player from Europe’s Top 5 League’s.Locked in. Marcus Rashford has scored 7 goals in February, that’s more than any other player from Europe’s Top 5 League’s.Locked in. 🔥 https://t.co/RsQNlJXZzq

Manchester United are working to tie him down to a new deal but are yet to reach a breakthrough in talks. Speaking to My Betting Sites, as cited by Football 365, Parker said out that no one is indispensable in football.

“It is very important that Man United are succeesful iwith extending Marcus Rashford’s contract because he is scoring a lot of goals. But I’m scared that he now thinks he is on top of the world and will be extremely greedy when demanding a huge jump in salary,” said Parker.

He continued:

“That should not be his focus, his focus should be on his own development because he has the chance to be a hero at the biggest club in the world. Things can change really quickly, and he got to understand where he was twelve months ago. Erik ten Hag made him a true goalscorer, and he should remember that. So, I don’t necessarily think that he has the upper hand in the negotiations.”

Parker added that Rashford has no better option than Old Trafford at the moment.

“Where would he go if he was to go to another club? Real Madrid is the only club that would be a step up in the hope of a career increase. They don’t want him, and they don’t need him. So he needs to be very careful when acting like an indispensable player at the club. The graveyard is full of indispensable men, remember that, Marcus,” said Parker

Rashford has appeared 38 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, amassing 25 goals and nine assists.

Frank McAvennie backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka to depart Old Trafford

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie reckons Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United this summer.

The English full-back has been quite impressive for the Red Devils since the turn of the year. He gave a fine account of himself against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final but remains linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Despite only coming on at half-time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka made the most tackles of any player (7 in 45 minutes). This is the most tackles in a League Cup final since N'Golo Kanté for Chelsea in 2019 (7 in 120 minutes). Lockdown. #CarabaoCupFinal 7 - Despite only coming on at half-time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka made the most tackles of any player (7 in 45 minutes). This is the most tackles in a League Cup final since N'Golo Kanté for Chelsea in 2019 (7 in 120 minutes). Lockdown. #CarabaoCupFinal https://t.co/amuqXTlXrh

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie appeared unimpressed by the player’s performances.

“I think so (Wan-Bissaka’s time at Old Trafford is up). I think the fans are not happy with him. He has not set the heather alight; he comes in and has been lethargic. I think he can do better than what he has been doing,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“Whether that is something to do with the manager not believing in him I do not know. There is going to be movement. There are a few of them that are going to move on, and it is time for a change. Ten Hag has got them all interested in Man United again.”

Wan-Bissaka has appeared 18 times across competitions this season for Manchester United, registering an assist.

Poll : 0 votes