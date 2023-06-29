Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing €80 million Goncalo Ramos move; club step up Andre Onana interest, and more - June 29, 2023

Manchester United are expected to upgrade their squad to sustain the club's impressive rise under Erik ten Hag. However, the Dutch manager is yet to add a new face to his roster this summer.

The Red Devils are willing to pay €80 million for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have intensified their interest in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 29, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing €80 million Goncalo Ramos move

Goncalo Ramos could be on the move this summer

Benfica president Rui Costa reckons Manchester United will offer €80 million for Goncalo Ramos, according to Correio da Manha.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new No. 9 this summer. Harry Kane remains Erik ten Hag's preferred choice, especially as his contract expires next year. However, Tottenham Hotspur have no desire to sell the Englishman to a Premier League rival, forcing the Dutchman to pursue alternate targets.

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is on Manchester United's wishlist, along with Ramos. The Portuguese was in exceptional form for Benfica in the recently concluded campaign. Still only 22, Ramos is expected to get only better.

The Portuguese side are willing to let him go if a suitor agrees to match his valuation. There's a belief at the club that the Red Devils could be ready to pay a premium for Ramos.

Red Devils step up Andre Onana interest

Andre Onana has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Andre Onana, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with David de Gea's future uncertain. The Spaniard's contract with the Red Devils runs out on June 30, but he's yet to sign an extension.

Ten Hag is a big fan of Onana, having worked together at Ajax. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has enjoyed a fabulous season with Inter Milan but remains linked with a move away from the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Ten Hag could move for Onana if De Gea leaves.

"Keep an eye on Manchester United and Andre Onana, because my understanding is their interest is now very concrete. Let’s see if they will bid in the next few days. Contacts are taking place ,and United are very serious about it, but it depends also on David de Gea,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Erik ten Hag has been a big fan of Onana for some time, but Inter want Inter want €50/55m plus add-ons, so it’s not an easy deal. If De Gea leaves, Onana is one of the top options for United, but it’s not advanced yet."

Chelsea also have their eyes on Onana as a replacement for Edouard Mendy.

Manchester United miss out on Kim Min-jae due to 'corporate problems'

Kim Min-jae is all set to move to the Allianz Arena

Manchester United missed out on Kim Min-jae despite reaching personal agreement with the player, according to Corriere dello Sport. The South Korean defender was a priority target for Ten Hag at the start of the summer, but he now looks close to joining Bayern Munich instead.

The Dutch manager is looking to reinforce his defence with a quality signing ahead of the new season. Ten Hag had identified Kim as his ideal target, and the player had also agreed to move to Old Trafford. The South Korean's agent had also informed Napoli that their client was set to join the Premier League giants.

However, the move slowed down due to 'corporate problems' at Manchester United, and the Bavarians snooped in to take advantage of the situation. The Bundesliga giants are now waiting for his €50 million release clause to be active on July 1 to complete the move.

