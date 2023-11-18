Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Antoine Griezmann; club planning Antony exit, and more - November 18, 2023

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 12 games, with seven wins and five defeats. Erik ten Hag’s men have endured an underwhelming run and are at the bottom of Group A in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to move for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann next year. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are ready to offload attacker Antony.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 18, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning a move for Antoine Griezmann, according to Nacional.

The French forward is a long-term target for the Premier League giants and plies his trade with Atletico Madrid. The 32-year-old has been on fire for Los Rojiblancos this season, amassing 12 goals and one assist in 16 games across competitions.

His efforts have reportedly forced Red Devils to take note. Ten Hag has suffered due to an inconsistent attack, and his team’s failure in the final third this season has been well documented.

With Anthony Martial likely to depart next year, the Dutch manager is looking for an established face to replenish his frontline. Griezmann could be an option to consider and might not cost a fortune either.

The Frenchman has a £22 million release clause in his contract, which will expire in 2026. That makes the 32-year-old an affordable target for Manchester United, who are hatching a plan to secure his signature.

The Red Devils are willing to offer Griezmann €21 million per-year contract to convince him to move to Old Trafford. The player has an annual salary of €7 million at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

Red Devils planning Antony exit

Antony could leave Old Trafford in January.

Manchester United are ready to cash in on Antony in January, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian forward arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax last summer on a €95 million move but has been a disappointment. Antony has eight goals and three assists in 56 outings across competitions.

The 23-year-old is yet to score this season in 12 appearances, so the Premier League giants have now run out of patience. Ten Hag remains eager to have Antony in his squad, but the Red Devils are searching for a suitor for the player. His departure could help the club fund new arrivals in the winter transfer window.

Donny van de Beek unlikely to play for Manchester United again

Donny van de Beek (left) is likely to leave Old Trafford in 2024.

Donny van de Beek might have played his final game for Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch midfielder never lived up to the billing since arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2020. Van de Beek has two goals and as many assists in 62 appearances for the Red Devils and is a forgotten man under Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager has rarely used his compatriot since taking charge at Old Trafford, further adding to speculation regarding the player’s future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that it will be in the best interests of all parties that Van de Beek parts ways with Manchester United.

“It's really difficult to see van de Beek playing again for Man Utd because there's just no reason to figure out a way to get him back in there. He's not going to be part of the furniture long term. He's not going to be somebody that Ten Hag can trust,” said Jones.

He continued:

“So, we could be getting to a situation whereby we've seen the last of van de Beek.

"They've got to open up scenarios in January to get him out of the door. I think out of respect for the player, they've got to find a transfer here as much as anything.”

Van de Beek could be one of many players who could be shown the door in 2024.