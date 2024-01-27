Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Denzel Dumfries; Jean-Clair Todibo move unlikely this month, and more - January 27, 2024

Manchester United take on Newport County at Rodney Parade in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (January 28). United manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure and desperately needs a win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are unlikely to complete a move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 27, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Denzel Dumfries, according to FC Inter News. The Dutch right-back has been quite impressive with Inter Milan this season, registering two goals and four assists in 18 outings across competitions. The Red Devils are in the market for a new right-back this year, and Ten Hag has his eyes on Dumfries.

The Dutch manager wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who's expected to be on the move at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Dumfries has entered the final 18 months of his contract with the Nerazzurri and could be offloaded unless he signs an extension.

The 27-year-old could be a fine replacement for Wan-Bissaka, given his prowess at both ends of the pitch. Bayern Munich also have their eyes on Dumfries.

Jean-Clair Todibo move unlikely this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are unlikely to secure the services of Jean-Clair Todibo this month, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag is expected to sign a new defender this year, and Todibo has emerged as an option. The Frenchman has been in impressive form for Nice this season, registering 15 appearances across competitions this season.

However, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old is too expensive for the Red Devils right now.

“I would keep Man Utd’s market open in general, but at the moment, I'm not aware of anything imminent for a centre-back. In that position, the real problem for Man Utd is that they tried to approach some clubs at the beginning of the window, but some of the best centre-backs around Europe are unavailable.

"The case of Todibo is different, with Nice having the same ownership. But Todibo is too expensive for Manchester United and other clubs now," said Romano.

Todibo could be a long-term replacement for Raphael Varane, whose Old Trafford contract expires this summer.

Red Devils won't sign new striker in January, says Erik ten Hag

Manchester United won't sign a new striker this month, Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

The Red Devils have struggled in the final third this season, so Ten Hag is likely to dive into the market for solutions. Anthony Martial's recent injury was expected to speed up the search for a new No. 9 at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Caught Offside, Ten Hag said that the club’s hands are tied this month due to FFP regulations.

“I looked but there is no space. There is no space for FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position.

"Of course, (Marcus) Rashford can play as a striker. We have some other alternatives, and it’s clear that Anthony is out for a couple of months. It’s a gap in our squad, clear," said Ten Hag.

Martial’s contract with Manchester United expires at the end of this season, and he's likely to leave.