Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Federico Chiesa; club advised against right-back move, and more - July 20, 2023

Manchester United are looking to build a squad capable enough to fight on all fronts next season. Manager Erik ten Hag has overseen an impressive improvement in form since taking charge last summer and will look to aim higher.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised against pursuing a move for a new right-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 20, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Federico Chiesa, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Red Devils remain in the market for attacking reinforcements and could be eyeing an upgrade on Jadon Sancho. Chiesa has all the attributes to slot in seamlessly into Erik ten Hag’s tactics. He's versatile enough to carry out multiple roles in the final third, and Juventus are ready to let him leave this summer.

The Italian is surplus to requirements at Turin, with the Bianconeri looking to raise money to finance a move for Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A giants are willing to let Chiesa leave for €50 million.

Apart from United, Liverpool and Newcastle United also have their eyes on the 25-year-old. However, the player’s injury history could be a cause of concern for Ten Hag.

Red Devils advised against right-back move

Aaron Wan-Bissaka enjoyed a strong end to last season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised the Red Devils against signing a new right-back this summer.

Ten Hag reportedly wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot this year. The Red Devils have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong all summer. Recent reports have also cited that Ten Hag has an interest in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

However, Agbonlahor told Football Insider that Wan-Bissaka is good enough for the role.

“There’s no need to bring anyone else in now (if Manchester United need a new right-back this summer). Wan-Bissaka showed in the last 10-15 games of last season that he’s going to fight hard for his position.

"No one gets past him. He’s a nightmare to play against. If I was still playing, I’d be dreading coming up against him. I wouldn’t look at anyone else if I was United,” said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“I think they need to spend the money on another centre-half, a central midfielder and maybe even two strikers. They need more firepower and more competition.

"They’re in the Champions League now, the big-boy competition. If they don’t have the right squad, they could get embarrassed.”

The Premier League giants are close to completing a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Manchester United slammed for David de Gea treatment

David de Gea left the club as a free agent this summer.

Former United goalkeeper Ben Foster has slammed the club for their treatment of David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper was allowed to leave the club this summer as a free agent after the two parties failed to strike a deal.

Foster told Caught Offside that De Gea deserved more respect from the Red Devils.

“I didn’t like the manner in which David de Gea left, I really didn’t. Considering what David has done for Manchester United over the years, he deserved more respect. Football is cut-throat,” said Foster.

He continued:

“Sometimes, you get players who will angle for more money or a bigger contract. And then the fans pile in and give them dog’s abuse. But with de Gea, he’s given Manchester United over ten years of service and has won the Player of the Year multiple times. He’s been incredible, and the way they dealt with his exit was disappointing.”

Foster also warned that Onana is not guaranteed success in the Premier League, despite being a good goalkeeper.

“Onana is a good keeper and very athletic. But playing in the Premier League is a different kettle of fish. It takes a big goalie and personality to play in the Premier League and to turn out for Manchester United,” said Foster.

He continued:

“And that was De Gea. I know he divides the fan base, but for many years, he put in at least a 7/10 performance for Manchester United, and there’s a lot of pressure playing for Manchester United. So, now, we’ll see how it goes for Andre next season, but it’s not the easiest job.”

Onana enjoyed an impressive run with Inter Milan last season, guiding them to the Champions League final, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.