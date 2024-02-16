Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Federico Chiesa; club want Gleison Bremer, and more - February 16, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 24 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool. Erik ten Hag's team next face Luton Town on Sunday (February 18) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa. Elsewhere, the English giants have set their sights on their defender Gleison Bremer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories aas on February 16, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Federico Chiesa, according to Fichajes. The Italian forward's contract with Juventus runs out in 18 months, and he could move clubs this summer. Ten Hag is searching for reinforcements following the poor form of Marcus Rashford and Antony this season.

Chiesa has been linked with a move to Old Trafford before and could add a new dimension to the Dutch manager's attack. The 26-year-old has six goals and two assists in 20 outings for the Bianconeri across competitions this campaign.

Juventus are apparently willing to let Chiesa go for €50 million, and the Red Devils could be happy to meet their asking price.

Red Devils want Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Gleison Bremer, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Brazilian defender has been in good form for Juventus this season, registering 25 appearances across competitions, starting all of them. He signed a new deal with the Serie A giants in December, but that hasn't ended speculation regarding his future.

The Red Devils are expected to shore up their backline at the end of the season. Raphael Varane will be a free agent in the summer unless he signs a new deal, while Harry Maguire's future also remains up in the air.

Ten Hag has set his sights on Bremer to solve the issue, but Juventus are likely to demand €70 million to let Bremer go.

Manchester United receive Dan Ashworth boost

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to bring Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.

According to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Newcastle United sporting director is eager to join the Red Devils. Ashworth has done praiseworthy work at St. James' Park, and his efforts have earned him admirers across Europe.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Englishman is a priority target for INEOS, the new minority owners at Manchester United.

"A number of names were mentioned in connection with the Man United sporting director post earlier in the season, but I can repeat again that Dan Ashworth has always, always been the priority for INEOS.

"He has worked well with Eddie Howe at Newcastle but sees Man United as an important, ambitious project and Ashworth’s tempted by that," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It’s unlikely that Newcastle are just gonna let him walk away guys, but sources guarantee that he believes that Man United are building something important and so he’d be ready to accept. It now depends now on the two clubs with talks likely to begin shortly.”

The Red Devils are going through a sporting revamp since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over 25% shares of the club.