Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Gleison Bremer; club unlikely to sign striker this month, and more - January 26, 2024

Manchester United take on Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (January 28). Erik ten Hag’s team beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in their campaign opener earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are unlikely to sign a new striker this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 26, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Gleison Bremer, says Gianluca Di Marzio

Gleison Bremer could be on the move at the end of the season.

Manchester United are interested in Gleison Bremer, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Red Devils are in the market for defensive reinforcements this month amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Raphael Varane. Bremer has emerged as an option,following a string of impressive outings for Juventus.

The 26-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Bianconeri this season, starting all of them. The Premier League club are impressed with Bremer and has been scouting the player for a while.

A move could materialise at the end of the season, but the Brazilian is likely to cost a hefty fee.

Red Devils unlikely to sign striker this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are unlikely to sign a new striker this month, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have struggled to score this season, despite signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported £72 million. The Danish striker has struggled to live up to the promise, prompting Ten Hag to pursue another No. 9 this month.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that the Premier League giants are not in talks for a new striker right now.

“Keep it open, honestly. At the moment, nothing is imminent, and nothing is concrete, or close.

"We know that United have had, as has been mentioned, multiple conversations with agents of some strikers, so I will still keep that open,” said Romano.

He continued:

“For example, a player like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remains a player appreciated internally, but as of today, Manchester United are not working on a deal in terms of direct contracts or direct negotiations.”

Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting has been linked with a loan move to Old Trafford recently.

Manchester United eyeing Joshua Zirkzee, says Fabrizio Romano

Joshua Zirkzee has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Joshua Zirkzee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch striker has been on fire for Bologna this season, racking up eight goals and four assists in 22 outings across competitions. His efforts have caused the Old Trafford hierarchy to take note.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal and AC Milan are also interested in the 22-year-old.

"When it comes to Zirkzee, nothing has been decided at this point. He has a release clause worth around €40million for the summer, although Bayern Munich can buy him for €20million because they have a 50 per cent sell-on clause. I think the Zirkzee situation will be quite open for the summer,” said Romano.

He continued:

“But, at the moment, he is a player being scouted by multiple clubs around Europe, including Manchester United, AC Milan and Arsenal.

"Arsenal sent some people to follow the player, so many clubs are keeping a close eye on Zirkzee. But I think it is still too early to understand whether they really want to invest that money or maybe wait until April, May or June before they make a decision."

Zirkzee’s contract with the Italian club runs till 2026 and could be on the move at the end of the season.