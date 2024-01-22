Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Ivan Toney, club advised to offload Antony, and more - January 22, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming FA Cup fourth round tie against Newport County at Rodney Parade on Sunday, January 28. Erik ten Hag will be eager to pick up a win to lift the mood at the club.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised by a former player to offload Antony.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories form January 22, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Ivan Toney, according to Fichajes. The 27-year-old recently returned to action for Brentford after serving an eight-month ban due to his involvement in illegal betting. Toney marked his first appearance of the season for the Bees with a goal, justifying the hype surrounding his future.

Arsenal and Chelsea are hot on the heels of the Englishman and the Red Devils have now joined the party. Erik ten Hag’s team have struggled for goals this season, with Rasmus Hojlund yet to find his feet in the Premier League.

The Dutch manager is keeping his options open and could move for Toney at the end of the season.

Red Devils advised to offload Antony

Antony has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford

United legend Dwight Yorke has advised the club to offload Antony. The Brazilian forward arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in a big-money move in 2022, but has been a disappointment so far. This season, Antony is yet to deliver a goal or an assist from 22 outings across competitions.

Speaking to Footy Accumulators, Yorke said that his former club cannot afford to have average players on long contracts.

“I’m not surprised that we’re still talking about Antony and what he brings because he cost £85million. There are always going to be question marks when you sign a player for that much, especially when they’re playing for a club like Man United. Players like Antony will understand they’re not performing as they should,” said Yorke.

“It’s tough for him and I feel for him, but it’s both his and the club’s responsibility if things don’t work out. The club has to move these players on as quickly as possible or else they’ll find themselves in the same position every year – haing average players signed to long contracts and not contributing what we expect of them,” he added.

Manchester United are likely to invest in the attack this year.

Manchester United interested in Eric Choupo-Moting

Eric Choupo-Moting has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Eric Choupo-Moting, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Cameroonian striker is not a first-team regular at Bayern Munich and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford lately. Erik ten Hag is looking to add experience to his young attack and Choupo-Moting has caught his eye.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils are yet to engage in talks for the 34-year-old.

“Man United are considering multiple options – Eric Choupo-Moting is one of the names they’ve discussed. Still, Bayern are insisting on him staying at the club – he’s an experienced player and they need some rotation, so he could be important for them,” wrote Romano.

“United are informed on the conditions but at the moment Bayern are not giving any green light. United have also not activated negotiations yet – they are interested but there are no concrete talks with Bayern,” he added.

Choupo-Motng has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Bavarians this season, mostly from the bench, registering three goals.