Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing January 2024 Harry Kane move; club set for Marcel Sabitzer talks, and more - April 6, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Wednesday (April 5) in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game to power his team back into the top-four.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in January 2024. Elsewhere, the club are planning decisive talks with Marcel Sabitzer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 6, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing January 2024 move for Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to sign for Harry Kane in January if a move doesn’t materialise this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The English striker is in the final 18 months of contract with Tottenham Hotspur but is reluctant to sign a new deal. The 29-year-old has been outstanding for Spurs over the years but is yearning for a new challenge.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new No. 9, and Kane is a long-term target for the club. Ten Hag is likely to sanction a deal for the player this summer. However, Tottenham could prove to be tricky customers, so prising the player away from London could be a tough ask in the summer.

However, Manchester United are willing to wait till the winter for their man, when Kane could be available for a reduced fee unless he signs a new deal.

Red Devils set for Marcel Sabitzer talks

Marcel Sabitzer could stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Manchester United are planning crunch talks with Marcel Sabitzer regarding a possible permanent stay at Old Trafford, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Austrian midfielder joined the Red Devils in January from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old has been impressive, registering a goal and an assist in 11 appearances.

The Premier League giants are happy with his efforts, while the player is also settled at Old Trafford. He's open to the idea of signing a permanent deal with Manchester United. The Red Devils haven’t yet made a decision on the player and will hold talks with his entourage soon.

A return to the Bavarians looks unlikely at the moment, with other clubs in the Premier League also eyeing him with interest.

Lisandro Martinez opens up on backroom talks leading to turnaround in fortunes

Lisandro Martinez helped his team pick up all three points in midweek.

Lisandro Martinez said that the Manchester United squad was self-critical after the Newcastle United defeat, which helped spark a turnaround against Brentford.

The Red Devils gave a very poor account of themselves against the Magpies last weekend, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat. The result threatened to derail their season, but the club returned to winning ways against the Bees on Wednesday.

Speaking after the win, Martinez said that Manchester United are looking at every game as a final.

“We spoke; we spoke as a team. We know it's not possible to play like that, especially these kinds of games. We have to fight more than the opponent; we have to play with more passion; we have to play with more energy,” said Martinez.

He continued:

“Now, every game is a final, and you have to play with passion; you have to be ready; you have to be sharp; you have to fight for these three points. If you don't do that, I think it's not showing respect for this club. You have to be always fighting, every game - fighting for the badge.”

The Argentinean went on to praise the team’s performance against Brentford and looked ahead to the upcoming game against Everton.

“It was a massive three points for us. We want to be there, especially to qualify for the Champions League. It's up to us. We don't have to think of other opponents. It's up to us if we play like we did against Brentford,” said Martinez.

He added:

“I really liked the reaction of the team, the effort as well. We won the game, and that was good. The manager was happy. We have to keep going with this mentality, not like against Newcastle. So, I'm really happy for the team and really proud as well. Now we got the three points, and we have to think now to Everton, and we have to work a lot.”

Martinez has been a rock at the back for the Red Devils since arriving from Ajax last summer.

