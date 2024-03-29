Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Joshua Kimmich; club backed for Ivan Toney move, and more - March 29, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Brentford on Saturday, March 30, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are on a run of eight wins in 10 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Elsewhere, the English giants have been tipped to move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 29, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Joshua Kimmich as a possible replacement for Casemiro, according to SPORT.

The Brazilian midfielder hasn't been in his element this season and is linked with an exit this summer. Casemiro has also struggled to stay fit and could be shown the door at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are looking to rope in a new midfielder to add stability to the middle of the park. Ten Hag has found his man in Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025.

The Bavarians are yet to extend the player's stay, so he could be on the move this year. Manchester City, Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal also have their eyes on the 29-year-old, as per reports.

Red Devils backed for Ivan Toney move by David Ornstein

Ivan Toney could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United could plan a move for Ivan Toney this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have suffered due to a lack of goals this season, with new signing Rasmus Hojlund not yet a finished product. The Danish forward arrived from Atalanta last year and has managed 13 goals and two assists in 31 outings across competitions.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein pointed out that Toney could be a decent replacement for the outgoing Anthony Martial.

"This is purely an opinion and not information but I do wonder about Man Utd.

"They have long been looking to bolster their front line, Ten Hag wanted Kane and Hojlund was (despite the price) always seen as a development signing / one for the future," said Ornstein.

He continued:

“Hojlund has done really well, but it’s a huge responsibility on the shoulders and strain on the body of a relatively inexperienced 21-year-old.

"With Martial expected to leave and uncertainty around the futures of others, perhaps there is scope to go for a Toney. If they decide to, it may of course come down to whether they are prepared to pay what Brentford want.”

Ivan Toney return to action for Brentford this January after serving an eight-month ban due to illegal betting and has registered four goals in 10 games.

Former teammate tips Zinedine Zidane to take charge at Old Trafford

Zinedine Zidane is available for his next job.

Former Real Madrid star Julio Baptista reckons Zinedine Zidane could take charge at Manchester United.

The Red Devils could be tempted to consider a replacement for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager has failed to convince this season, so his job remains on the line.

Zidane is yet to take up his next assignment since parting ways with Los Blancos in 2021 but has been linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford. Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Baptista was full of praise for his former teammate.

"I think he will be a Premier League manager someday. He is an incredible coach, with amazing experience having won the Champions League, so I can see that happening. I can see him going to Manchester United,” said Baptista.

Manchester United are also being linked with former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui.