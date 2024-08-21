Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Manuel Ugarte loan, club working to offload Danish ace, and more - August 21, 2024

Manchester United are hoping to get back to their heyday under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has made multiple changes to his roster this summer and remains keen for further reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils remain hot on PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte's heels at the moment. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are keen to offload midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 21, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Manuel Ugarte loan

Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are considering a temporary move for Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Red Devils are looking for a new midfielder this summer amid concerns about Casemiro's form last season.

Ugarte has been identified as the ideal replacement for the Brazilian and is apparently willing to move to Old Trafford this year. However, the Premier League giants have struggled to strike a deal with Paris Saint-Germain so far.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Parisians are willing to wait until the final day of the summer to offload the 23-year-old.

“PSG sources are clear that they are prepared to wait until the final hours of the window, if necessary.

"So, this isn't a deal that PSG will rush through, and from Manchester United's perspective, they would still prefer a midfield exit, whether that's Christian Eriksen or Scott McTominay," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“And therefore, even though the parties have had a breakthrough, and Manchester United know that PSG are prepared to commit to this loan into an obligation, we wait and see whether anything can be agreed this week.”

The Parisians have signed Joao Neves from Benfica this summer and are ready to let Ugarte leave.

Red Devils working to offload Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are keen to offload Christian Eriksen this summer, according to The Athletic. The Danish midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and the club have decided not to hand him a new deal.

The 32-year-old was in and out of the first team last season, dropping down the pecking order following Kobbie Mainoo's emergence. With the teenager now an established face in the middle of the park, Eriksen has been deemed surplus to requirements.

The Red Devils are eager to cash in on him this summer and have offered Ajax the chance to sign their former player. However, the Eredivisie side are working to streamline their squad and may not be interested in the Dane. The Premier League giants are willing to let him go for just £5 million this year.

Manchester United unlikely to sign another forward this summer, says journalist

Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are happy with their current attacking options, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. Ten Hag spent a small fortune on Rasmus Hojlund last year, and the Dane was recently handed the fabled No. 9 shirt.

However, with Anthony Martial leaving at the end of last season, the manager moved quickly to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer. The Premier League giants remain linked with further attacking additions amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Jadon Sancho.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that the Red Devils are no longer prioritising a new striker this summer.

“With regard to a forward, I think they've always been looking for a forward. They've obviously brought in Joshua Zirkzee, there's always that talk of, are they going to bring in an out-and-out striker?” said Sheth

He continued:

“I'm told at this stage that it's not a priority position, it's not a hot position that they're looking at, and it would require, in that case, sales in that area for them to reinforce, because they've got quite a number of forward players in that squad.”

Recent reports have suggested that Brentford striker Ivan Toney has admirers at Old Trafford.

