Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Marco Verratti; Dean Henderson backed to stay, and more - August 20, 2023

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19) in the Premier League. Pape Matar Sarr gave Spurs the lead early in the second half before a late Lisandro Martinez own goal compounded the misery for Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. Elsewhere, United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been backed to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 20, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Marco Verratti, according to L’Equipe.

The Italian midfielder has reached the end of the line with Paris Saint-Germain this summer and will be allowed to leave. The Red Devils have turned to the 30-year-old following poor performances from their midfield in the opening two games of the season.

Verratti’s qualities could make him the ideal partner to Casemiro at the heart of Ten Hag’s midfield. Verratti could help the Dutch manager control the tempo of games. The Parisians are likely to let him leave for €60 million this summer.

However, the Premier League giants face competition from Bayern Munich for the 30-year-old.

Dean Henderson backed to stay

Dean Henderson’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has backed Dean Henderson to stay at Manchester United this season. The English goalkeeper was heavily linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this summer, but the transfer failed to see the light of day.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the move broke down, as the two clubs failed to reach a breakthrough in talks.

“The issue there was that Nottingham Forest wanted a loan to buy option, while Manchester United wanted an obligation to buy – so a permanent transfer for Dean Henderson,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Another issue was the injury of the goalkeeper, so that’s why the deal was this low between the two clubs.

"At the moment, there is a chance for Dean Henderson to stay as back-up goalkeeper. But let’s see what happens in the end because I think there is still a chance to negotiate again.”

Henderson is likely to play second-fiddle to Andre Onana if he stays.

Gary Neville unimpressed by Mason Mount

Mason Mount’s start to life at Old Trafford hasn’t been rosy.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville remains unconvinced by Mason Mount’s performance so far.

The English midfielder arrived at Old Trafford this summer from Chelsea but has struggled to find his footing in new surroundings. The 24-year-old started both of the Red Devils’ games this season but failed to assert his influence on the pitch.

Neville told Sky Sports that his former club need further reinforcements in midfield.

“He’s struggled in both of the first two games Mason Mount he’s been pretty anonymous today.

"Manchester United have been dominated in midfield by Bissouma Sarr and Maddison. It’s still very early in the season. There’s no need to overreact one way or the other, but what’s clear one way or the other is Manchester United’s midfield needs bolstering,” said Neville.

He added:

“That might mean Erik ten Hag has got to go back to Scott McTominay and put him in there and beef it up.

"He doesn’t want to do that today because he’s made five subs today and not used him. It’s like he’s trying to manage him out of the club and make space for someone else to come in.”

The Premier League giants remain heavily linked with a move for Sofyan Amrabat at the moment.