Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Mason Mount; club want Real Madrid midfielder, and more - March 9, 2023

Manchester United host Real Betis at Old Trafford on Thursday (March 9) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg. Erik ten Hag’s team will be eager to get back to winning ways after their weekend disaster against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in a Real Madrid midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 9, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Mason Mount

Mason Mount has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have entered the race for Mason Mount, according to The Guardian.

The English midfielder’s contract with Chelsea runs out in less than 18 months. The Blues are locked in talks with the player’s entourage but are struggling to tie him down to a new deal. Liverpool are already monitoring the player with interest, and the Red Devils have now entered the fray.

Erik ten Hag has overseen a stark improvement on the pitch since taking over last summer.

Manchester United have invested wisely under him so far and are expected to continue their spending this year. A new midfielder remains on the agenda, and Mount could be an astute buy. The 24-year-old has already proven his expertise in the league and could be a cheaper alternative to Jude Bellingham.

Mount has registered 32 appearances across competitions this season for the Blues, recording three goals and six assists. He could be allowed to leave if he continues to stall a new deal.

Red Devils want Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

Erik ten Hag is working to build a team that can dominate the present as well as the future. Camavinga has already shown his qualities with Real Madrid and could be a superb addition to Ten Hag's squad.

The 20-year-old is not a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu, so the Red Devils hope to prise him away.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer €130 million to convince Los Blancos to part ways with their prized asset. However, Camavinga is reportedly considered untouchable at Real Madrid, who are unlikely to entertain any offers for the player.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at the fag end of their career, the French midfielder is a big part of the club’s plans. The 20-year-old has appeared 39 times across competitions for the Spanish giants this season, registering one assist.

Nestor Gorosito advises Erik ten Hag on Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is enjoying a breakthrough season at Old Trafford.

Former River Plate manager Nestor Gorosito reckons Erik ten Hag should come down strong on Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old broke into the scene under the Dutch manager at Manchester United this season and already looks like a future superstar. However, the player’s attitude has been questioned multiple times this season.

Garnacho has received criticism for mocking opponents and clubs on and off the pitch recently. Speaking to TyC Sports, as cited by Team Talk, Gorosito said that Ten Hag must discipline the teenager to ensure that he doesn’t get out of hand.

“You always have to give priority to the group, that’s the most important thing. The rules are clear, and everyone has to follow them, from the youngest player to the oldest, and the coaching staff. Look for respect; try to bring him to your side, so that he doesn’t do crazy things, I don’t know players who don’t adapt, not through a stick but by convincing him, showing him what’s good and what’s bad,” said Gorosito.

He added:

“He (Garnacho) is going to make mistakes because he’s 20 years old, and that’s when he has to do it; it’s part of life. We have to understand that it’s a different generation to ours, and that kids who talk rubbish on the internet have 70 million followers; they don’t pay anywhere; they have German cars for talking rubbish; it’s another generation, and I think it’s rubbish.”

Gorosito concluded:

“If it’s one of my children, I’d hit him with an open hand on the back of the head, but that’s how it is.”

Garnacho has registered five goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

