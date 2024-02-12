Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Matthijs de Ligt, club want Michael Olise, and more - February 12, 2024

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (February 12) in the Premier League. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for the visitors before Scott McTominay came off the bench to score a late winner.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. Elsewhere, the English giants are said to have retained their interest in Michael Olise.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 12, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Matthijs de Ligt's situation at Bayern Munich, according to The Mirror. The Dutch defender has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI since joining the Bavarians from Juventus in 2022. He has appeared 16 times across competitions this season but was an unused substitute in the recent 3-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

The situation has raised questions about the player's future at the Allianz Arena, although he has a contract until 2027. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and need defensive reinforcements this summer. With Raphael Varane's contract set to expire in five months and Harry Maguire's future also uncertain, De Ligt could be a fantastic option for Erik ten Hag.

It has been reported that the Dutch defender is open to an exit this year in search of regular game time. The chance to rekindle his fruitful partnership with his former manager could entice him tjhis summer.

Red Devils want Michael Olise

Michael Olise has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have retained their interest in Michael Olise, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The French forward has caught the eye for Crystal Palace this season, registering six goals and three assists from 11 outings so far. The Red Devils view the right wing as an area that requires reinforcements and have had their eyes on Olise for a while.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the 22-year-old also likes the idea of moving to Old Trafford.

"Even though Olise signed a new contract in the aftermath of Chelsea failing to trigger his complicated release clause, there is absolutely no doubt that he is a potential 2024 departure. Manchester United's old regime, before INEOS, really like Olise and he is tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as well," said Jacobs.

Jacobs stated that a change in ownership hasn't had an impact on the club's interest in Olise.

"All indications are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will endorse that move because, as part of their due diligence when coming into the football club, they were aware of any historical transfer plans that were for January - even though nothing materialised - and also any window planning for the summer," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"There is continuity between Manchester United's current recruitment team and anything INEOS do. They like a profile like Olise, so he can be termed a concrete target ahead of the summer."

Olise could be an upgrade on Antony at Old Trafford, although Alejandro Garnacho has been a revelation on the right wing in recent games.

Galatasaray retain Christian Eriksen interest

Christian Eriksen's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end

Galatasaray remain keen to take Christian Eriksen to Istanbul this year, according to Fotospor. The Danish midfielder was reportedly wanted by the Turkish club in January but a move failed to materialize. Galatasaray submitted a loan offer for the player and wanted Manchester United to pay 80% of his wages as well. Understandably, the offer was turned down.

Eriksen, who will turn 32 this week, is no longer a first-team regular under Erik ten Hag. He has appeared 19 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and two assists. With Kobbie Mainoo now one of the first names on the team sheet and the face of the future, Eriksen's situation is unlikely to improve.

The Dane's contract with the club expires in 2025, and Galatasaray are planning to return for him at the end of the season. However, the Turkish giants may have to improve their proposal if they want to get their hands on Eriksen.