Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not eyeing Mike Maignan; Raphael Varane wants to stay, and more - December 5, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Elsewhere, United centre-back Raphael Varane wants to continue his stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 5, 2023:

Manchester United not eyeing Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan (right) is not in talks to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not planning to replace Andre Onana with Mike Maignan, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan this summer but has endured a difficult start to life at the club. Onana has appeared in all 21 games for the Red Devil this season, registering seven clean sheets, but has conceded a whopping 34 goals.

He has committed multiple errors, costing the club, especially in the UEFA Champions League. Foot Mercato say that Manchester United have identified Maignan as his replacement, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romno said that the Red Devils are not working on a move for a new goalkeeper at the moment.

“I wanted to start by clarifying some Manchester United transfer rumours involving a new goalkeeper signing, with some fans asking me about the reports linking them with AC Milan’s Mike Maignan,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Man United just invested €55m on Andre Onana in the summer, so there’s nothing else in terms of targets or negotiations. Zero. Man United are not working on a deal for Maignan, and, also, the player is very happy at Milan. There’s really zero to this story at this stage.”

Maignan has done quite well for AC Milan this season, registering six clean sheets in 16 games across ompetitions.

Raphael Varane wants to stay

Raphael Varane’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Raphael Varane is not looking to leave Manchester United in January, according to Manchester Evening News.

The French defender has dropped down the pecking order this season at Old Trafford and has started just two of the club's last 11 games. Ten Hag has reverted back to the old pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, amid Lisandro Martinez’s absence due to injury. Luke Shaw started in central defence ahead of Varane at Newcastle.

The situation, understandably, has given rise to speculation regarding the Frenchman’s future. Varane has been linked with a move to Italy or Saudi Arabia by The Sun recently.

However, it now appears that the 30-year-old has no desire to leave the Red Devils, unless the club want him out. Varane’s contract with Manchester United runs till 2025.

Erik ten Hag denies backroom rift

Erik ten Hag has denied rumours of a player dissent at Manchester United.

Manchester Evening News recently ran a report suggesting that the Dutchman manager has lost support of his players at Old Trafford. Ten Hag has endured a difficult start to the new campaign, losing 10 of his 21 games this season across competitions.

However, speaking to the press as cited by 90 Min, the Dutchman insisted that his squad remains united and committed to his tactics.

“Of course, in every team, there are always players who are not playing, or playing less, who are less happy.

"In some circumstances you need that, they have to wait for their chance. But no, there are no issues. I always listen to my players, and I always give them opportunities to tell, if the players have a different opinion, of course, I will listen," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"But they haven't told me ... or maybe one or two. But it is about in general.

"The majority want to play like this - proactive, dynamic, brave - that is what they want. You can see the players are behind it because of the performances against Everton and Galatasaray.”

He concluded:

"Do you think we can (score) the goals we did against Everton if the players don't embrace it?

"I am sure (they do). You can see the comeback against Brentford, the Burnley game, the Fulham game. You can see you can't play such great football as we did lately if there is no unity."

Ten Hag’s handling of Jadon Sancho, who remains banished from the first team squad due to a social media post, has divided opinion among fans and critics.