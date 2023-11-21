Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not eyeing Robin Le Normand; Youssouf Fofana to cost €30 million, and more - November 21, 2023

Manchester United lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be desperate for all three points to help get his side's season back on track.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not interested in Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants will have to pay €30 million to secure the services of Monaco defensive midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 21, 2023.

Manchester United not eyeing Robin Le Normand

Robin Le Normand has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

Manchester United are not interested in Robin Le Normand, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish defender has been quite impressive for Real Sociedad this season, appearing 16 times across competitions and helping register seven clean sheets. The Red Devils are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, and Fichajes spoke about the club’s interest in Le Normand.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims, naming Nice’s jean-Clair Todibo and Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio as the preferred targets.

“Robin Le Normand – Despite some reports, I’m not aware of any new centre-back targets for Manchester United other than the names I’ve already mentioned, like Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Also now new people will join the Man United board, and they will decide on targets with the manager Erik ten Hag, so we will see many links, but there’s nothing concrete so far for Le Normand and United.”

Le Normand’s contract with Sociedad runs till 2026, so prising him away won’t be an easy affair.

Youssouf Fofana to cost €30 million

Youssouf Fofana has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have to pay €30 million to secure the services of Youssouf Fofana, according to Fichajes.

The Frenchman has emerged as an option for the defensive midfield role at Old Trafford, which has been an Achilles heel for Ten Hag this season. Casemiro has displayed signs of regression and is going through a poor run of form. Sofyan Amrabat arrived on loan from Fiorentina but has failed to live up to the billing.

The Red Devils have turned to Fofana as an option and could move for him in January. The 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength with Monaco recently, registering three assists in 12 games across competitions this season.

His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford. Manchester United are likely to jump at the chance of signing Fofana for the quoted price but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Antoine Griezmann not looking to leave Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has been on fire at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium this season.

Antoine Griezmann has no desire to leave Atletico Madrid at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has been in blistering form at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium this season, registering 12 goals and an assist in 16 games across competitions. Nacional claimed that Manchester United have reignited their interest in the 32-year-old.

Griezmann is a long-term target for the Red Devils and has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Frenchman is unlikely to leave Los Rojiblancos.

“There have been some surprising stories about Antoine Griezmann being a target for Manchester United, but I think it’s impossible, honestly. I’m not aware of any contacts, but it’s also not just about that, it’s about the player’s desire to stay at Atletico Madrid,” wrote Romano.

Romano also added that Griezmann turned down lucrative offers from the Middle East this summer, as he's happy at Atletico Madrid.

“From what I’m told, back in the summer there was an approach from Saudi Arabia, with a crazy proposal in terms of salary to Griezmann, who would’ve become one of the best-paid players there, but he didn’t even want to negotiate,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He is in love with Atletico Madrid, and he already left them to join Barcelona in a special moment in his career a few years ago, and he regrets that decision because now he is back at the club, and he feels very well with the fans, with the city, with his teammates and with the manager.”

Erik ten Hag is expected to add more quality to his attack in 2024 but is likely to target younger players.